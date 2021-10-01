Haley Greenwade scores lone goal in Century girls soccer win over Manchester Valley

“Lauren Hackett in the middle of the field did a great job tonight,” Little said. “The players in front of her, our freshman Isabella Coccio and Bella Mastria, really did a nice job [staying] in front of the ball. [The team] did a fantastic job of communication, which was one of our [top goal] today. Being able to communicate and being able to fend off a really good team with a really good set of strikers.”