‘Best Century-Liberty game of all-time’: Century boys basketball beats Liberty, 76-72, in double overtime thriller

Century's Peyton Conrad tries to dribble past Liberty defender Michael Tombs during a boys basketball game at Century High School on Friday, February 10, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

This game had all the makings of a classic.

On one side you had the Century Knights, led by Carroll County’s leading scorer Andrew Marcinko and riding high after a half-court buzzer-beater from Ben Chenoweth in the team’s last game.

Then you had Liberty and player of the year candidate Tyler Downs, ready to go to war with a myriad of talented teammates, including the team’s self-proclaimed spark plug Cole Jernigan.

A classic it was indeed. With both archrivals fighting for bragging rights, it was a record-breaking 20-rebound performance by Ryan Mathews that stole the show Friday night as the Knights defeated the Lions, 76-72, in double overtime.

“Just a great game by both teams, it came down to who made the key shots at the end,” Century coach George Wunder said.

Despite Downs hitting a running floater at the buzzer to force overtime, the Knights fought through not just one, but two overtime periods for the win.

Century's Andrew Marcinko shoots a 3-pointer over Liberty's Derek Goff during Friday's game. The Knights won a double-overtime thriller over their archrivals. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With such a back-and-forth battle, the little things became important. Rebounds, free throws and hustle plays made all the difference as Marcinko was able to seal the game with his 10th assist of the night to none other than Mathews.

“The more I drove they had to collapse, I was able to just hit my guys” Marcinko, who finished with a 16-point, 10-assist double-double, said.

The extra attention paid to Marcinko started from the opening tip as the Lions doubled him all game, forcing him to make the right pass to open teammates. Matthews took advantage, taking on more of the scoring load and helping the Knights open up a nine-point first quarter lead.

“My teammates helped me get open, they were getting me easy layups all game.” Matthews said. The junior finished with 14 points and a school record 20 rebounds.

“He hit some key shots for us,” Wunder said. “In big time games like this, someone has to step up and he did just that, proud of him.”

Century's Jake Winkles attempts to get a shot off over Liberty's Phil Sackett during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With Marcinko still garnering the Lions’ attention, it was Jake Winkles’ turn to rise up, knocking down 3-pointers from all angles in what was a big second quarter for the guard. Winkles finished with 13 points, helping the Knights extend the lead to double digits going into the half.

“He’s done a great job just handling the ball for us, then he comes and hits big shots early and it allows us to get other guys open,” Wunder said.

Liberty’s defense in the third quarter changed the complexion of the game, with pressure constantly applied to Marcinko and Winkles, what was unselfish play and pinpoint passing became sloppy turnovers. As those turnovers started to pile up, the Lions were able to do what they do best: run.

“Second half, we did a much better job on pressuring the ball and making them uncomfortable,” Liberty coach Brian Tombs said.

Downs, who finished with a game-high 20 points, and Jernigan, who added 15 of his own, were big reasons for the Lions’ success in the second half. Both not only contributed a lot offensively, but took turns guarding Marcinko.

With some key offensive rebounds late in the fourth from Cam Hodges and Phil Sackett, the Lions found themselves leading, a far cry from the double digit halftime deficit they went to the locker room with.

Liberty's Tyler Downs moves to the hoop for a layup as Century's Andrew Marcinko attempts a block. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“We didn’t buckle down and we didn’t fold,” Tombs said. “They just had guys make a couple more plays than us.”

After Downs sent the game to overtime at the buzzer, those plays in the overtime periods came from Matthews and Marcinko.

Playing with four fouls, Marcinko carefully navigated the first overtime, hitting a key 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Jernigan to tie the game and help force a second overtime.

“He played 12 minutes with four fouls and that was huge for us,” Wunder said. “He did a good job at keeping his composure and I’m just real happy with his performance tonight.”

In the second overtime, Marcinko nailed four key free throws and once again hit Matthews — the star of the night — with a laser inside for the game-sealing layup.

With the double overtime win, fans left satisfied as many knew they got their money’s worth with the latest chapter to this rivalry.

“Best Century-Liberty game of all-time,” one Century fan said with a smile as the buzzer sounded for the sixth and final time of the night.

For the players, the game was the dogfight they knew it would be from the beginning and despite both teams playing well, someone had to come out on top.

“It was just punches thrown back and forth,” Marcinko said. “And we threw the final punch.”