Draw of the Century: Knights girls soccer clinches county title with 1-1 tie against Liberty

Liberty's Ashley Schwartz plays the ball with her head in front of the Century's Ava Geishauser during a girls soccer game at Century High School on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

When Harli Hamlett and her teammates revealed this year’s poster of goals during an interview with the Carroll County Times last month, the girls strategically covered one with their hands before posing for a picture:

“Beat Liberty.”

While the Knights didn’t cross that goal off the list Tuesday night, another key poster milestone was reached as a 1-1 draw with the visiting Lions clinched Century the county title.

After goals from Hamlett and Liberty’s Bryce Sarver, the game left both teams with mixed feelings as the draw set the stage for a potential regional playoff rematch where one team absolutely has to come away with a win.

“We have a target on out back at Century,” coach Chris Little said. “Everybody wants to beat us; everybody comes to play hard. It’s their Super Bowl.”

After a scoreless first half, Hamlet got the Knights on the board with a goal that came off a nice assist from fellow captain Bella Coccio. Hamlett’s goal was just one of many scoring opportunities the Knights saw as the offense picked up the intensity and aggressiveness in the second half.

“We started to pass and move the ball more left to right,” Hamlett said. “That created a lot of opportunities for us and I was able to finish one.”

Looking to avenge last year’s disappointing loss to the Knights, the Lions came in playing some of their best soccer of the season. As Century pushed the ball on offense, they stayed strong, often clearing the ball before a Century shot had the chance of being kicked again off the rebound.

Embracing the challenge, the Lions showcased the progression coach Danielle Prietz has seen throughout the year from her girls.

“We have stressed so much in the past couple of weeks about team and how we are going to always play as a team,” she said. “From the bench to the field, everyone contributes at some point and we got off to a good start because of that.”

Liberty keeper Mady Smith, left, scoops up the ball as Century's Harli Hamlett converges on the goal during Tuesday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Bryce Sarver wasn’t about to be outdone, answering Hamlett’s tally with an impressive goal of her own. Sarver took advantage of a free kick opportunity and launched the ball over all of her teammates. To the joy of a spirited Liberty crowd that made the trip, the ball also sailed over the goalie’s head as the talented sophomore tied the game.

“I got the foul and I just wanted to go quickly,” she said. “I just kicked it hard and hoped for the best.”

While the Lions didn’t leave the game with a victory, they left knowing they can play 100 minutes of physical soccer with one of the state’s best programs.

Exhausted but excited for what’s to come, the Lions were both relieved and revived by the outcome and what it means for the team with the stretch run of the season underway.

“The chemistry is starting to build a lot more and we’re starting to get on a roll,” Prietz said. “We want to keep going.”

Century's Bella Coccio gets off a pass attempt as Liberty's Rita Reese converges on the ball. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As for the Knights, they were all smiles as they one by one realized the county title was clinched and another goal on the poster was crossed off for good.

“It feels great anytime you get to check a goal off that poster,” Hamlett said. “It’s a little bit of a relief, it’s rewarding and it just shows that we are getting better.”

The Knights are getting better, but not complacent.

With one of the state’s hardest schedules set to continue for the county champs, Little knows that Tuesday’s title-clinching draw was just one step toward the ultimate endgame.

“Being county champs is great, but at the end of the day that’s not our goal” he said. “Our goal is to continue to progress as a team and learn from each other. We don’t want to peek now. We want to peek in the playoffs.”