Century boys soccer defeats Liberty on penalty kicks to win 2A West Region I title

The latest chapter between two bitter county rivals was one for the ages.
In a game to decide the MPSSAA Class 2A West Region I champion, Century senior Tyler Powell knocked home the winning penalty kick in the Knights’ 3-2 (6-5 PK) victory against Liberty on Wednesday night.
After both teams had scored on the first five penalty tries, Liberty junior Ryan Hiebler hit the post with his attempt to set up Powell with a chance to win it.
Powell calmly stepped to the ball, faked one way and then sent a low shot that skidded under Century goalkeeper Garrett Rodoff to set off a celebration for Century.
“It means everything to me,” Powell said of the Knights’ ability to overcome their rival to move on in the state playoffs. “We worked so hard [for this] all year, through the preseason. We work hard to the last minute just to get stuff like this.”
The Knights showed the resilience of a champion, falling behind by a goal twice and playing from behind for much of the game.
After Century fell behind 2-1 in the early stages of the second half on a goal by Liberty junior Austin Wadlington, it was Powell that gave the Knights life again with only 4:30 seconds left.
Powell gathered a loose ball in the box after a corner kick was knocked out of the air by Liberty defenders. Century’s senior defender saw an opening and fired the ball inside the post to knot the game at 2.
“This group has been doing it all year,” Century head coach Trey Howes said. “Just persevering from behind and playing with a little bit of adversity. Just really proud of them.”
Down the stretch and in overtime, each team had several chances to put the game away. Liberty had a shot resulting from a corner kick that sailed just high with under two minutes to go in the game.
Meanwhile, Century had a couple of opportunities in the first overtime. The best came on an odd-man advantage in the box where senior Colin Williams had his shot knocked away by Rodoff.
Liberty coach David Abarbanal liked the way his underclassmen like Rodoff played in a losing effort. He said it is tough to look ahead to next year after such a hard loss, but overall feels like the season was a success after losing so many players to graduation last spring.
“It’s really a great year,” Abarbanal said. “We lost a really strong senior class from the spring last season. Definitely, a lot of holes to fill. A bunch of guys who [are] juniors that didn’t play a lot before [this year], really stepped up. [We were] 10-3-1, beat some really good teams – had a dog fight with [Century]. It stings, it hurts [but] I couldn’t be prouder of my team.”
It was a rough start for Century as they found themselves down a goal on the road just 10 minutes into the game.
With 31 minutes left on the clock, Liberty’s Jordan DeVincent took a feed out of the defensive zone and charged to the left side of the Century box before feeding a crosser to Wadlington. The junior forward gathered and beat Knights goalkeeper Vijay Jetton to the post to give the Lions an early 1-0 advantage.
“We started flat and they got a nice goal,” Howes said. “A piece of magic from Aydin 30 yards out [got us back in it].”
The piece of magic Howes referenced was an impressive shot by junior Aydin Armstrong at the 15-minute mark of the opening half to tie the score. After a free kick, the midfielder corralled the ball near the 30-yard line and launched a high, arching shot toward the goal. The ball struck the underside of the crossbar and just crossed the goal line to knot the game at 1.
With the victory, Century avenged a loss 4-3 loss to the Lions just weeks ago. The Knights have won every game since that loss and are looking like a team that could make another run at the state title game. The Knights reached the title game in 2019 when they beat Oakdale on a penalty kick by Colin Williams, who is now a senior on this team.
“I think we are playing really well right now,” Howes said. “We will see what happens over the weekend. Take it game by game. The experience of being in the state tournament in 2019 was [taking it] game by game and moment by moment and play by play. That was kind of [how it went] tonight. Great win for our program and our fans.”
Goals: L - Austin Wadlington 2. C – Aydin Armstrong, Tyler Powell
Assists: L - Jordan DeVincent
Saves: C – Vijay Jetton 5. L – Garrett Rodoff 4.
Latest Carroll County High School Sports
Halftime: Tied, 1-1.