Century boys basketball clinches Carroll County title with win over Liberty, 70-63

Liberty and Century are only a few miles apart, but the visiting Knights got to do something very special on their rival’s court. In front of a packed house, they celebrated a championship.
The Knights got 22 points from Junior Andrew Marcinko to defeat their neighborhood rivals, 70-63, and clinch the Carroll County title.
“This win wraps up the title for us,” Knights coach George Wunder said. “I know it sounds like a cliché, but we just want to take these games one at a time. It was certainly exciting, but we have practice tomorrow, and then its on to the next game.”
The win overshadowed a stellar game by Liberty’s Shane Stewart, who scored 34 in a losing effort.
The Knights (17-2, 10-1) took a 9-7 lead with 3:52 left in the first quarter and never let it go. Century would go on a run, and then Liberty would close the gap to one or two. The Lions, however, could never get over the hump.
“That was a lack of execution on our part,” Liberty coach Brian Tombs. “Shane had a fantastic game, but we didn’t get enough from some of our other players. We knocked on the door a couple times, but we gave up too many second-chance points.”
The Knights had a 10-point lead at 58-48 with 6:59 remaining, but the Lions (12-8, 6-5) began to mount a rally. After four points by Stewart and two by Michael Tombs, the lead was down to 59-54 with 5:38 left.
After an exchange of 3-pointers, Liberty scored four of the next six points to make it a one-possession game, 64-61, with 2:45 to play. Century then turned on the defense, denying Liberty on four straight possessions. The Knights made the most of their free throws down the stretch to take the victory.
The Knights players were happy with the win, but they downplayed the significance.
“Sure, its great to beat our rival in their gym, but it was just another game that we needed to win,” senior John Pavlik said after his 15-point night. “All I know is we have practice tomorrow, and we all need to work to get better, because we have a ways to go to achieve our goals.”
Century Forward Joshua Ahulamibe (11 points) said he could feel the electricity from the overflow crowd, which included packed student sections from both schools.
“I think it is more than a game for us,” Ahulamibe said. “Shane, who’s been a friend of mine since elementary school, had a great game but we kept our composure down the stretch. I was impressed by how well we’ve played, but we still have a long way to go.”
“We had some trouble with keeping our composure in close games earlier in the season, but we did a good job with that tonight,” Wunder said. “It’s great to see the improvement we’ve made in games like this, with the crowd and the fans from both schools. It was a typical Century-Liberty game. We played well, but we’re not there yet.”
Century 70, Liberty 63
CENTURY – Marcinko 22, Winkles 9, Ahulamibe 11, Prokic 4, Wehland 7, Schuler 2, Pavlick 15. Totals: 24 8-17 70.
LIBERTY – Tombs 2, Goff 5, Downs 10, Rimel 6, Stewart 34, Tari 6. Totals: 23 8-10 63. Halftime: C, 36-32.