Century girls indoor track and field takes second at MPSSAA Class 2A championships

Jasmine Stanton was so fast, nobody could find her.
The Century junior blazed to first place in the 55-meter dash in 7.37 seconds at the MPSSAA Class 2A indoor track and field championships on Wednesday at the Baltimore Armory.
Many people wanted to congratulate Stanton and talk to her about her win. But she was nowhere to be found.
Turns out she was getting ready to win a second gold medal.
Shortly after her first win, Stanton came back to anchor the Knights’ 4x200 relay team to a win.
“It feels great,” Stanton said. “It’s so exciting, my first state medals. I was kind of expecting it, but anything could go wrong. I had to work still, I was worried about the floor and maybe I’d slip, but I pulled through it.”
In the 4x200, Stanton took the baton for her anchor leg in a virtual dead heat with New Town. But Stanton quickly took over leaving no doubt. The Knights finished in 1:52.48, more than two seconds faster than second-place Glenelg.
“The work we put in this season, we prepared for all circumstances,” Century’s Jane Brewer said of seeing Stanton take off in her leg. “We knew she could do it.”
Isabella Mastria and Cailyn Stine rounded out the 4x200 team. A short time later, Brewer, Mastria and Stine teamed with Lauren Hackett for Century’s third gold medal of the day in the 4x400 relay (4:17.97).
“It was a great team effort from all of us,” Hackett said. “We all had to put in our hardest to make this happen. I got to credit my three girls right here. We all worked our butts off and came out with a big win.”
Stine ran anchor this time, taking the baton a few seconds ahead of Hereford’s anchor Piper Lentz, who already won two individual events. Stine acknowledged feeling some pressure in the moment, but she only increased the Knights’ winning margin to nearly 5.5 seconds.
“Being anchor, you have so much pressure on you,” Stine said. “Especially if we’re in first, you have to keep first place. I was feeling very pressured and I thought she was right behind me the whole time so I was like, “I got to keep going.’”
Century finished second in the team standings with 69 points, behind only Hereford, which finished with 95.
Brewer added a third in the 55 hurdles, Stine was third in the 500, Emily Mitroka was second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600, Natalie Mason was fifth in the pole vault, Mastria took sixth in the 300, Elizabeth Mitroka was eighth in the 1,600, Cheyenne Ellis was ninth in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team (Sophia Taylor, Meredith Kelly, Anna Hackett and Elizabeth Mitroka) finished third.
“It’s nice to have everybody in every event,” Mastria said. “It wasn’t only the sprinters or only the distances. We had pole vault here and high jumpers. It was nice to get points from everywhere.”
Emily Mitroka said it was hearing her teammates’ support that powered her runs.
“Whenever I run by and hear them cheering, I’m thinking, ‘Oh wow, I got to go.’ And I try to push a little,” she said. “And I know everyone else does that, too. We definitely motivate each other. We’re screaming at each other, we’re yelling splits. If we’re in the same heat as someone, we’re pushing each other.”
“Like other teams, we’re really good teammates, we have really good chemistry,” Brewer added. “We do everything together. I think that’s what sets us apart from other teams. We’re one team. ... We’re Century.”
The Century boys took third in a crowded group behind state champion Oakland Mills. The Scorpions scored 99 points for the team title. Walkersville was second with 33 with the Knights scoring 29.
Aiden Michael was state runner-up in the high jump, clearing 5-10. Peyton Dill finished third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 for Century. Ryan Sien finished fourth in the 500. The boys 4x800 relay team of Michael, Patrick Bull, Jaden Lewis and Adam Mower finished third.
Liberty paced by pole vaults
In both the boys and girls pole vaults, Liberty proved it’s among the top programs in the state in the event.
On the boys side, Chris Marquis cleared 11-6 and Ryan Schlauch cleared 11 feet to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the event.
That feat was duplicated on the girls side, where Sophia Echevarria cleared 9 feet for third and Annelise Riordan cleared 8-6 for fourth.
“Class 2A West is pretty good for pole vault. Our top five are within top six of 2A,” Marquis said regarding the boys’ finish. “Liberty is right up there as well.”
Marquis said there’s a camaraderie among vaulters, no matter which school.
“We definitely push each other, and we’re friends with a lot of the other vaulters as well,” he said of him and Schlauch. “So even cross teams we do try to help each other.”
Liberty’s boys finished fifth overall with 25 points.
Other top finishers for Liberty were Ian Thorpe, who finished fourth in the high jump; Logan Cyford, who finished fifth in the 800; and the boys’ 4x800 relay (Cyford, Benjamin Smith, Davis Trump and Tyler Edison), which finished fourth.
Winters Mill’s Naomi Whitlow finished seventh in the shot put.