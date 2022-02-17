Century girls indoor track and field takes second at MPSSAA Class 2A championships

Brewer added a third in the 55 hurdles, Stine was third in the 500, Emily Mitroka was second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600, Natalie Mason was fifth in the pole vault, Mastria took sixth in the 300, Elizabeth Mitroka was eighth in the 1,600, Cheyenne Ellis was ninth in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team (Sophia Taylor, Meredith Kelly, Anna Hackett and Elizabeth Mitroka) finished third.