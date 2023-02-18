Andrew Marcinko, Ryan Matthews help Century boys basketball hold off Hereford, 58-55

Hereford's Ryder Water, left, tries to maneuver past Century's Ryan Matthews to the hoop during a boys basketball game at Century High School on Friday, February 17, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

As the playoffs fast approach, every team wants its best players on a hot streak as the road to a state championship begins.

Century’s Andrew Marcinko and Ryan Matthews may be the hottest duo in area basketball as the regular season comes to an end. The pair combined for 70% of the scoring for the Knights on Friday, and with some key fourth-quarter free throws by both, Century defeated Hereford, 58-55, in a tough intercounty showdown.

“Really proud of our guys stepping up against a good Baltimore County team,” Century coach George Wunder said. “Playing them really gave us some different looks going into the playoffs.”

The Knights found themselves down after one as Hereford’s Ryder Water came to play. The big man finished with 11 points and slowed the game down, pounding away on the inside, forcing the game to be played in the half-court.

“Coach [Jim] Rhoads did a good job of shortening the game, we couldn’t run like we normally do,” Wunder said. “Tommy [Dixon] did a really good job of just being present defensively all game long, their big guy was a load.”

Seeing his team down in the second quarter, Marcinko woke up. His 10-point quarter turned the game around. With the Bulls deploying a 2-3 zone most of the game, he stepped up with confidence and shot over the zone, even making an effort to change the pace and regain control of the game.

Century's Andrew Marcinko attempts a shot from 3-point range against Hereford during Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“I was able to push the ball more and get open shots before they got set,” Marcinko, who finished with a game-high 25 points said.

Hereford was down five at halftime, but kept its scrappy play. With Water being double, sometimes triple-teamed in the paint, the Bulls looked to Jordan Akerman.

The senior guard countered Marcinko’s 10-point quarter with an 11-point quarter third. He was also a factor defensively, helping hold Marcinko scoreless in the frame.

The Bulls’ effort was enough to tie the game after three.

“This was 100% different from what we’ve seen all year,” Wunder said. “They stayed in that zone all game long, there weren’t any easy shots.”

While the Baltimore County team wasn’t used to playing Century, the Bulls employed the strategy every team that plays the Knights turns to — make someone besides Marcinko beat them.

Marcinko and the Knights were battle tested. Marcinko had multiple double-digit assist games recently, and his court vision was evident again. The senior found Matthews for some key baskets down the stretch to stop the Hereford run.

Hereford's Ryder Water, left, tries to maneuver past Century's Ryan Matthews to the hoop. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Matthews finished with 15 points and as he and Marcinko converted six free throws in the final minute, Century held on to close the regular season with a victory.

“We did a really good job at adjusting and moving the ball in the second half,” Matthews said. “The ball found me and I just hit the shots.”

With the win, the Knights now prepare for the playoffs scheduled to start next week. The team embraced the tight battle, able to close the season with a gritty win that helped grow confidence.

“After a game like today, we’re locked in,” Marcinko said with a grin. “We’re ready for whoever we get.”