Tim Iannarino scores 6 goals to lead Glenelg boys lacrosse over Century, 12-10, in regional final

Glenelg attackman Tim Iannarino patiently operated on goal-line extended before spinning inside and firing a shot into the back of the net.

It was his sixth goal of the evening, spearheading the Gladiators’ offense with a dominant performance as the second-seeded Gladiators defeated the top-seeded Knights, 12-10, in the Class 2A West Region I championship game.

“[Iannarino is] a young kid who’s really grown into his own this year,” Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker said of Tim. “He works hard every single day. I’m extremely happy for him and that’s a tribute to him. He sees every day as a challenge and he goes out and meets it. That’s the fruits of his labors.”

Glenelg's Tim Iannarino scores on this shot in the first half against Century in Tuesday's regional championship game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

With the win, Glenelg secures a berth in the state quarterfinals where it will be the six seed and play at No. 3 Hereford on Wednesday.

The Gladiators built a 3-1 advantage after the first quarter. Two of those three goals were created in transition, as Glenelg pushed the pace off Century’s mistakes. Iannarino scored Glenelg’s first three goals, the beneficiary down near the cage as the Knight defenders slid up to his teammates.

“We knew that the goalie, we were going to have to make him move,” Iannarino said. “We definitely capitalized in transition like we were going for. Most of my goals came because Rocco [Buscher] or a middie would draw [a slide]. I would be open and I’d get the easy job just to finish it.”

After Glenelg’s defense stymied Century’s offense in the first, the Knights battled back with three straight goals in the second. Brent Wehland, John Pavlick and Brad Brown each found the back of the net, energizing the Knights’ crowd. Both Wehland and Pavlick used their size to create separation from Gladiator defenders.

“If their offense got the ball, especially in transition, they were really making us pay,” Century coach Jeremy Benson said. “Really, it was mostly them being able to play real fast and push transition. Then when our offense was able to take care of things, it was able to slow them down a little bit and us to make it a little bit tighter.”

Century’s momentum didn’t last long as both Tim and Chris Iannarino scored in the final three minutes of the first half, giving the Gladiators a 5-4 lead.

Will Usi drew the Knights even early in the third quarter, but Glenelg answered with another three-goal run. Chris Iannarino, Jack Hampton and Buscher each scored giving the Gladiators an 8-5 lead with five minutes remaining in the third. In addition to his goal, Buscher helped Glenelg maintain control with several faceoff wins.

Century's Erik Harrell wins a faceoff in the second half of Tuesday's regional championship game against Glenelg. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“We knew [Erik Harrell] was a really good kid going into it and possessions were going to be key,” Buscher said. “We just had to keep grinding on the wings, keeping it loose and not letting them win up front.”

Both teams exchanged goals in the late stages of the third and early stages of the fourth quarter, as the Gladiators maintained a three-goal advantage with eight minutes remaining. However, Conner Hammond and Tim Iannarino tallied back-to-back goals, giving the Gladiators a commanding five-goal lead with under four minutes remaining. Both goals were created within 5 yards of the goal.

The Knights continued to battle down the stretch with three straight goals, but the deficit proved too large. As the clock ran out, the Gladiators rushed toward Blake Hunter in net, smiling ear-to-ear, soon after holding the regional title plaque high in the air.

Goals: G- Tim Iannarino 6, Chris Iannarino 2, Conner Hammond 1, Jack Hampton 1, Adrien Garcia 1, Rocco Buscher 1. C- Brent Wehland 3, John Pavlick 3, Will Usi 1, Erik Harrell 1, Connor Zombro 1, Brad Brown 1