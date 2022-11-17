Players on Century’s lacrosse state title team hope to duplicate the feat in girls soccer: ‘It’s all mentality’

Six months ago, Century girls lacrosse reached the pinnacle, capping an undefeated season with a state championship. For a couple of key Knights, it was so much fun, they thought, why not do it again?

While Century girls soccer isn’t undefeated, the Knights are playing for a state championship Friday at 5 p.m. against Glenelg at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex, the same site they hoisted their championship trophy for lacrosse.

Harli Hamlett, who played on both teams, says there are quite a few similarities between the teams.

“In soccer and I also think in lacrosse, we had very good chemistry,” she said. “We have great coaches in both lacrosse and soccer and both of them have accommodated our needs, and we’ve had great support from assistant coaches. We have former players on lacrosse and soccer sides that have won state championships.”

From left, Century girls soccer players Jane Brewer, Madi Prietz, Emily Rutledge and Harli Hamlett pose together for a photo. They also played on the Knights' lacrosse state championship team in the spring and hope to duplicate that success Friday when the girls soccer team plays for the Class 2A state championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Jane Brewer, who’s committed to play college lacrosse at Virginia Tech, was a standout defender on the lacrosse team and is doing the same for soccer. She believes there’s a lot that can be carried over from the lacrosse team’s success.

“Staying calm and soaking in every moment,” she said. “Our coaches were telling us today, we’re not really going to learn anything really new between now and states. You just got to play the way you always do and understand it’s a states game, but play as if it’s any other soccer game. Play how we know how to play, play as a team, collectively.”

Madi Prietz and Emily Rutledge join Brewer and Hamlett as soccer players who were on the winning lacrosse team. For the girls who haven’t had the state championship experience before, the wisdom their teammates can bring is beneficial.

“It’s a new feeling for me personally as a person who hasn’t been here before,” goalkeeper Mia Graff said. “It’s all mentality. I’d say it’s 90% mentality about how you’re feeling going into it. For these girls that have experienced it already like Jane and Harli, it’s great to be able to bring this different mentality of focus back on to the team, especially for everyone who’s getting wild with emotion at this time.”

The championship pedigree isn’t solely limited to lacrosse players. Center back Bella Mastria was a state track and field champion in the long jump.

Century's Harli Hamlett says there are quite a few similarities between the girls lacrosse team that won the state title in spring and the girls soccer team playing for a state championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Coach Chris Little said he’s seen Brewer step up as a team leader and impart lessons learned from six months ago in an effort to hang another championship banner.

“Jane Brewer is our senior captain, senior leader. Jane was a starter on that lacrosse championship team and she’s said to the girls all along, she runs our prayer at the beginning of the game, she runs our team discussion and talk after I talk and say, ‘Here’s our goals for the game,’” Little said. “She’s started to say lately in practice, ‘Guys, we’ve done this in other sports, we can do this now.’”

The girls soccer team began the season with modest expectations after falling short in the regional tournament last year. But as the season wore on, the indicators started to show that the team was capable of a special run.

“They did not put deep state run on their goal sheet,” Little said. “They said we want to be county champions, we want to be regional champions. I think the loss from last year really smarted. It hurt last year.

“We played some hard, tough competition early. I think the Mercy game, where we went 60 minutes with them and didn’t allow a goal, I said, ‘You know what, we have a chance here. We got a good little team here.’”

Century's Jane Brewer was a defensive leader for the school's lacrosse state championship team in the spring. She fills the same role for the girls soccer team chasing its own state title. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

The team underwent a few changes to strengthen its back line. From there, they took off.

“We didn’t cut ourselves out but I don’t think we knew the potential we had,” Brewer said. “Once we started playing more, we figured it out. We started rough and some of us changed positions and we found what worked.”

Century went unbeaten in county play and is 13-3 heading into the state championship game. The Knights have not allowed a goal during the postseason.

“I just think we have a strong, fast, technical line of defense,” Hamlett said. “And if it does get past our line, we all trust Mia enough. We all know we have a good goalkeeper in goal to know if it does slip through, she’s making that save.”

Century goalkeeper Mia Graff is the anchor of a Knights defense that has not allowed a goal during the playoffs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

While Graff has anchored Century’s stout defense, she felt the team’s ability at the other end of the field was the turning point.

“We have over 12 different girls I think that have scored on the team. It’s great to have all these different people cashing into the wins,” Graff said. “When I realized that, I thought, we have a lot of talent in different places on the team, whether it’s defensively, in the midfield, then offensively, we have a lot of people that are cashing in to make sure we get the wins.”

This close to a state title, Graff said she and her teammates aren’t ready to envision finishing the season without raising the trophy Friday night.

“Now that I’m here I don’t want it to be over,” Graff said. “I want to go all the way and I’m sure the entire team does. Now that we’ve gotten this far, we realized what we can do, we want the whole thing.”