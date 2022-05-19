No. 4 Century girls lacrosse starts strong to beat Northeast, 23-0, in state quarterfinal

If motivation is an indicator of performance, then the Century Knights are right where they need to be.

The Knights scored nine goals in the first five minutes of the Class 2A state quarterfinals, defeating visiting Northeast, 23-0.

Century wasted little time jumping all over the Eagles (4-10), with Jasmine Stanton scoring the first goal just 12 seconds into the contest. Anna Hackett led Century (17-0) with five goals, while Caroline Little and Stanton each contributed two goals.

“We really didn’t know what to expect because we’ve never played them,” Little, a senior, said. “We just knew we had to come out with intensity, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Knights will face Middletown, a 13-12 winner over Queen Anne’s, in the state semifinals. That game will be played either Friday or Saturday at Havre de Grace High School in Harford County. Middletown ended Century’s season last year in the state playoffs.

The win comes off an emotional 8-7 victory over Glenelg on Tuesday. The Knights built a comfortable lead in that one, but had to fend off a late rally by the Gladiators to advance.

“That can be a very difficult turnaround, playing two consecutive playoff games, but we handled it well,” Century coach Becky Groves said. “The way the schedule is, it forces you to move on and look to the future. That was an emotional game, but there was no letdown today.”

“We call this our second season,” Stanton said of the playoffs. “It’s almost like we’re starting over again. We didn’t like how things ended last year.”

It wasn’t hard to see the Knights as a polished product on Wednesday night.

After Stanton’s goal just 12 seconds in, she scored again 14 seconds later. On the ensuing draw, it took Anna Hackett just six seconds to extend the lead again.

How dominant was the performance? When Lauren Hackett scored on a free position goal with 20:15 left in the first half, the Knights had a 9-0 lead. Delaney Sandbank scored the next goal just 23 seconds later, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.

“We’ve been working hard since the beginning of the year,” Anna Hackett said. “We also had a great game defensively. We just need to keep winning and keep moving on.”

The Knights seem to be playing this year with a chip on their shoulder. The senior-dominated team knows that if they want to achieve their goal of winning a state title, they have to do it now.

“Last year was a crazy year, not knowing if we were going to even have playoffs. It’s exciting for us to have things back to ‘normal,’” Groves said while using air quotes for the normal part. “I feel like we’re all here this year [mentally].”

Now, all the Knights have to do is finish and win the program’s first state title since 2017. That’s all the motivation Century needs.

“As a senior, I want to finish strong. We’ve been in this position before, and we haven’t done that,” Little said. “I feel like we still have stuff to prove, both to others and to ourselves.”

Goals: C – A Hackett 5, Stanton 3, Little 3, L Hackett 2, Sandbank 2, Carfine 2, Poe 2, Brewer, Brown, Opatovsky, Hamlett.

Assists: C – Sandbank 3, Opatovsky 3, Little, L Hackett.

Saves NE – Mull 5; C – Mullinex 0, Balchune 1, Zepp 0.