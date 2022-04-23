Century girls lacrosse showcases balanced offense in 19-3 win over Francis Scott Key; Knights improve to 11-0

On a beautiful Friday evening in Western Maryland, Century’s girls lacrosse team put forth another beautiful performance.

The Knights maintained their undefeated streak against Francis Scott Key, seizing a commanding lead early and maintaining it throughout to cruise to a 19-3 win.

Advertisement

Anna Hacket, Jasmine Stanton and senior Caroline Little finished tied as top scorers of the night with four goals apiece, while senior Holly Poe had two to lead the Knights, who improved to 11-0 with the lopsided victory.

Francis Scott Key's Harley Kallin, front, and Century's Anna Hackett fight for a draw during Friday's game. The Knights cruised to a 19-3 victory to improve to 11-0. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

Advertisement

After only 30 seconds on the field, Century leaped into gear, scoring its first goal of the night courtesy of Poe. The Knights continued to push forward and scored four more goals in the first five minutes of play, starting a blazing fire that refused to burn out.

Century coach Becky Groves noted the Knights had a particular focal point offensively heading into the game. It was particularly successful, much to the delight of Groves.

“[We were] just really [focusing on] working together and using all of our weapons and all seven people on the offense since the beginning of April,” she said.

The strategy yielded positive results. Century’s fast-paced offensive maneuvers were a product of Knights working like a well-oiled machine. A lack of cohesive defensive work from FSK kept the Eagles behind and forced them to restrategize midway through the half.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

But as time ticked down, the work from Century’s all over the field — both offensive and defensive — proved too overpowering for FSK as the Knights extended their lead to 13-2 by the intermission. Hacket scored all four of her goals in the first half and Stanton added three.

Groves noted that even with new team goals and a different focus during practices, not much of their in-game strategy changed.

“[Our goal was] just to play good, clean lacrosse and go out there,” she said simply.

Century's Caroline Little, left, drives toward the goal with Francis Scott Key's Halie Albright defending her during Friday's game. The Knights overpowered the Eagles in a 19-3 victory to improve to 11-0. (Doug Kapustin / Carroll County Times)

The looser, more hesitant defense from FSK left many opportunities for Century to power ahead, even in the crease. While the Eagles did their best to fire back, especially with substitutions and gritty efforts on ground balls, Century was more successful in draws, which garnered more possessions and led to more goals.

Advertisement

The Knights’ swarming defense left FSK’s offense scrambling often and with little reprieve. Several fouls teetered the game’s momentum at times, but Century never faltered and the result was never in doubt.

Relentless pursuit from Century continued with quick passes and sharp communication. The Knights maintained consistency throughout, even when the Eagles played until the final whistle.

“The whole team did good work,” Groves noted with a wide smile.