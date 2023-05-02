Jane Brewer’s big senior night leads No. 15 Century girls lacrosse past Francis Scott Key, 22-2

Ahead by just one goal in the middle of the first half, Century girls lacrosse coach Rebecca Groves called a timeout, gathered the team and pleaded for one thing from the defending Class 2A state champions: intensity.

With the supportive cheers from some future Century Knights donning Freedom Lacrosse uniforms, the Knights responded, exploding offensively and not allowing a goal the rest of the way as they defeated Francis Scott Key, 22-2, Monday night.

“I just think we started out slow,” Groves said. “On senior night, we tend to have a focus on the seniors as opposed to the game, so we just needed to bring up our level of intensity.”

Jane Brewer’s intensity was high from the beginning. The senior scored six goals in her final regular season home game. The Virginia Tech commit was one of six Knights that scored as the team’s unselfish offense and team chemistry was on display.

“I think we worked well as a team and we connected,” Brewer said. “It’s a natural feeling now that we’re late in the season.”

It was another solid defensive performance for the Knights (9-4, 3-3 Carroll County), as they held the FSK (4-5, 0-5) offense to only a handful of shot attempts as Century controlled the ball most of the evening. Emma Zepp was one of two goalies Groves used on the night. She played the entire second half and held the Eagles scoreless as the team was just as locked in on the defensive end of the field as it was going after the goal.

“My defense is just amazing and supportive for me,” she said. “It really helps to have a great defense that’s helping me, especially coming in off of the bench and in the second half.”

For Groves, her goalie tandem is just one example of how many solid contributors the team has relied on throughout the year.

“Not only do we have two really strong goalies,” she said, “but when everyone on our defensive unit is playing well in front of them, it makes everyone’s job easier.”

The Knights close out the regular season Thursday at C. Milton Wright. The playoffs are fastly approaching for the defending champs and with confidence sky-high after a dominant win, Century is looking forward to the competition as everyone in 2A will be looking to take it down.

“We’re confident and just leaving it all out there,” Brewer said. “The pressure is on, but we feel it in a good way. We’re just gonna do the best we can do.”

Century 22, Francis Scott Key 2

C- Jane Brewer (6), Harli Hamlet (5), Delaney Sandbank (4), Natalie Opatovsky (3), Madi Prietz (2), Madi Leach (2)

FSK- Drew Watkins (1), Sierra Rose (1)