Late free throws lift Century boys basketball past Francis Scott Key, 54-53

“Coming into the game, we knew it was gonna be a really good game, Francis Scott Key is a great team, and they’re really well-coached, they’ve got multiple kids who can score and defend, so we knew it was gonna be challenging,” he said. “Losing Andrew, and then John late in the game made it more challenging, but [I’m] really proud of our guys who came off and stepped up and made some big plays for us down the stretch.”