Late free throws lift Century boys basketball past Francis Scott Key, 54-53

With its top scorer Andrew Marcinko on the bench nursing an injury and its other big gun John Pavlick fouled out, the odds were against the Century boys basketball team late.
But in their place, others rose up and the Knights beat odds, edging out Francis Scott Key, 54-53.
Century head coach George Wunder cited the cohesive efforts of his team as the key to fighting through adversity.
“Coming into the game, we knew it was gonna be a really good game, Francis Scott Key is a great team, and they’re really well-coached, they’ve got multiple kids who can score and defend, so we knew it was gonna be challenging,” he said. “Losing Andrew, and then John late in the game made it more challenging, but [I’m] really proud of our guys who came off and stepped up and made some big plays for us down the stretch.”
A close game between two of Carroll County’s top teams came down to the wire. The fourth quarter was filled with an electrifying air as both teams fought for an advantage. Century, already playing without Marcinko, lost Pavick when he fouled with the game tied at 47. Pavlick scored 18 points before exiting.
FSK pushed ahead, but only by a point, when the Eagles fouled Century’s Joshua Ahulamibe with 20 seconds left in regulation. Ahulamibe made both foul shots to put the Knights up one. They maintained strong defense over the final seconds to secure a hard-earned victory.
Wunder noted that the win wouldn’t have been possible without the work of players who don’t often get the spotlight.
“[I’m] just super proud of Connor Allen coming off the bench, hit[ing] some really big 3s for us, and keep[ing] us in the game. ... But Josh … stepped up and grabbed some big rebounds for us and [were] able to convert as well.”
Allen finished with 12 points for the Knights.
The home-court advantage fueled FSK early with the Eagles instantly scoring a 3-point shot moments after tipoff. Pavick didn’t score Century’s first points until three minutes were left in the quarter. But this propelled the Knights forward, and the teams went back-and-forth until the quarter ran out. FSK led 15-9, but that did not stop Century’s pursuit.
The Knights fired back in the second quarter with Marcinko the catalyst. But as the energy shifted to favor Century, overtaking FSK for the lead, Marcinko injured his ankle, keeping him out the remained of the game. However, his teammates regrouped to finish the half with four-point lead, 31-27.
During the start of the second half, both teams exhibited aggressive play, and fouls started to mount on both sides. With the energy in the home gym elevated, FSK surged ahead again, maintaining possession and making shots. The Eagles finished the quarter ahead 44-39, setting up the frantic final eight minutes.
Ryan Rill led FSK with 19 points. Jaeden Heiser added 11.
With playoffs steadily approaching, Century looks to take its strong defensive efforts into the postseason
“The thing for us … to get ready for playoffs is to play great defense. And when you lose two really good offensive players, you’re gonna have to play good defense to stay in the game,” Wunder said. “And they did that tonight.”