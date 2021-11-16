Defending state champion Century volleyball sweeps Eastern Tech to return to 2A final

After a year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Century volleyball has earned itself a chance to defend its crown.
The Knights (15-3), who won the 2A state title in 2019, swept their way past Eastern Tech, 3-0, in the 2A state semifinals on Monday at Harford Community College to punch a ticket into this year’s championship match. Century will face Glenelg, which defeated Hereford, 3-0, in the other semifinal.
Century coach Bryan Trumbo said there hasn’t been much talk about backing up the title from two years ago, instead focusing on the here and now.
“We’ve been talking a lot about soaking up every moment and realizing what a great opportunity this is, especially after not having a postseason last year,” Trumbo said. “We’re trying not to take anything for granted and being present in the moment. Hopefully we can keep the energy and this vibe going for one more match.”
Century defeated the Mavericks by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-12. The team has won six straight matches dating to the end of the regular season.
Leaders in the victory were Eva Brandt (14 kills), Uchechi Mba (9 kills), Jasmine Stanton (11 service points, 4 aces) and Vanessa Gude (7 digs). Alyssa Hoffman and Maggie Abramson helped run the offense by combining for 29 assists.
While the Knights ended up winning each set fairly comfortably, Trumbo said that he called an early timeout in the first game to clean up a few things.
“I didn’t think that we were controlling the ball all that well and I wasn’t really happy with the level of play early on. So I brought them in and we talked about it,” he said. “I think the big thing was that, regardless of the score, there’s a level of play that I wanted us to be at and that we will absolutely need in the match against [Glenelg]. Overall, it was nice to be able to get those nerves out in a new arena so that we are ready to go right away when we are back here in a couple days.”