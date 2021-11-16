Defending state champion Century volleyball sweeps Eastern Tech to return to 2A final

“I didn’t think that we were controlling the ball all that well and I wasn’t really happy with the level of play early on. So I brought them in and we talked about it,” he said. “I think the big thing was that, regardless of the score, there’s a level of play that I wanted us to be at and that we will absolutely need in the match against [Glenelg]. Overall, it was nice to be able to get those nerves out in a new arena so that we are ready to go right away when we are back here in a couple days.”