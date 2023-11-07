Varsity Q&A: Century boys soccer coach Stephen Hurst reflects on playoff run, previews upcoming state semifinal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Only four boys soccer teams remain in contention for the Class 2A state championship. Century, Damascus, North Harford and Queen Anne’s are all preparing for state semifinal matchups this weekend. The Knights, who along with Liberty are the only Carroll County boys soccer teams still in the playoffs, face Queen Anne’s at noon Saturday at Glen Burnie in their semifinal.

“We’re very close to our ultimate goal,” Hurst said. “We have done a lot of work to get to this point and it’s exciting for myself and the boys to be able to have this opportunity.”

The Knights have been on a bit of a revenge tour in the playoffs. Century defeated county foe Winters Mill 9-3 last Tuesday to capture the regional title. They next defeated Hereford, 2-0, in the state quarterfinals. Both teams beat Century in the regular season.

Hurst spoke with the Carroll County Times about the upcoming showdown and his team’s progress this season.

Note: Some questions and answers were lightly edited for clarity and conciseness

What are your thoughts coming off the state quarterfinal win against Hereford?

We came out of the regular season loss thinking that we were the better team but it didn’t necessarily result on the scoreboard. The second game against Hereford was more physical and we were able to win mainly because we kept our composure during those tough moments or after a questionable call was made.

You’ve had different players step up for you and play new positions, how has their development carried you throughout the season?

One of our captains, Aiden Luckenbaugh, had to play the center mid position after we lost our other captain to injury. Ryan Bauer, did the same thing, he was asked to switch positions and has been doing really well. Another guy is Nick McGhin. We had him in the center of the field as a midfielder and in the latter part of the season, we moved him up more into the fourth or striker role, and he’s been successful.

One of the big challenges we tackled with the coaches and with the players was that we needed to focus on our chemistry. Having a bunch of talented guys willing to make the sacrifice only helped that this year.

You started the season with multiple close, overtime losses. How has that early adversity made you all stronger for this final run at the state title?

It’s done a lot for the players and the coaches. For the boys, they were able to battle together and seeing how close they were in some pretty tough matchups only made them hungrier throughout the year and we’ve seen that drive throughout this playoff stretch when the games matter the most.

For us as coaches, we’ve been able to self-scout. Maybe we didn’t sub correctly or keep the right players long enough, but we learned every time and have been able to put our kids in the best positions to be successful.

What are the keys to beating Queen Anne’s and advancing to the 2A state championship game?

First, there’s minimizing small mistakes. Everybody at this point is hungry and all four teams left are amazing. If you make a mistake at this level, it’s magnified because every team is good enough to take advantage of mistakes that you may have gotten away with against inferior teams.

And then No. 2 is that we need to build on that team teamwork and that chemistry. We have to remain calm even when things go wrong. We know there’s gonna be different parts of the game where things may not go our way, somebody makes a bad pass or there’s a call that somebody questions, we need to be focused and composed.

We do those two things and we’ll come out on top.