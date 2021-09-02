Carroll County 2021 football preview

Extra points: The Lions are young this year. Offensively, they will be a spread team relying on the athletic Nelson (95 rushes for 518 yards, four TDs) at running back. Nelson is a two-year starter and was named All-County both seasons. Complimenting Nelson will be junior quarterback Pellicciotti (35-87, 489 yards and five TDs). The Lions also return their top receivers, Evans (19 receptions for 243 yards, two TDs) and Godfrey (6 receptions for 98 yards, two TDs). Godfrey’s spring season ended early because of a wrist injury.