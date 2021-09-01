Carroll County 2021 field hockey preview

Outlook: Liberty’s state championship season in 2019 began with 1-0 wins over Marriotts Ridge and Dulaney in a season-opening tournament. This year’s squad will begin in the Urbana Tournament on Sept. 4 with games against Centennial and Urbana. First team All-County forward Szarko was the spring 2021 Times Player of the Year when she led the county with 25 points (10 goals, five assists). Davidson (two goals, four assists) and Evans (seven goals, four assists) were first team All-County selections in the spring as well.