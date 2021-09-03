Carroll County 2021 boys soccer preview

Kickoff: The Lions will be led by first team All-County selections Kuether and Allen. Allen had two goals last season, including one in an overtime victory over Westminster. Kuether finished with three goals. The Lions are 19-2-1 in the past two seasons after going 11-2-1 during the 2019 fall season. The Lions will try to overcome the loss of first team All-County selections Chimwemwe Chinkuyu (D), Ben Hiebler (M) and Drew McLaughlin (F). Hiebler was the Times spring 2021 Player of the Year and had five goals and eight assists, while McLaughlin scored seven goals.