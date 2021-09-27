Boyer sisters have undefeated Francis Scott Key field hockey flying high

The Francis Scott Key field hockey team, on its way to an undefeated start this fall, has been scoring at a remarkable rate. The team has racked up 31 goals in three games, scoring at least four times in each contest.
Of that offensive production, more than half of it just happens to be coming from a trio of players living under the same roof.
Senior twins Brooke and Hannah Boyer, playing alongside younger sister Katelyn, a junior, are in their third season taking the field together. They all have different strengths and, when combined together, it has meant nothing but good things thus far for the Eagles as a team.
Katelyn leads the Eagles in scoring with seven goals and six assists, while Hannah is right behind with six goals and five assists. They both play attack.
Brooke, a defensive central midfielder, isn’t tasked with being a primary scorer. But she too has already scored three goals in addition to running the show in the back.
“Brooke is definitely a natural leader on and off the field,” Francis Scott Key coach Lori Knights said. “She reads the field very well and she makes a lot of cuts and makes a lot of interceptions. She’s definitely defensive-minded, so she controls the backfield.”
The twins are two of four team captains this fall for FSK, along with Chloe Kincaid and Grace Bradley.
Brooke admitted that she didn’t know what to expect going into the season-opening game against Patterson Mill.
“The first game we did not know how it was going to turn out, we were confident in ourselves, but we didn’t know the other team because we had never played them in the previous years,” she said. “We just came in with a great mentality that we were going to beat them.”
In the end, the Eagles walked away with a 19-0 victory in that first game.
The 8-0 shutout of Middletown in the next contest was even more impressive, according to Knights.
“That score shocked me because I know the skill that is on the other side with that team and that should have been a lot closer game,” she said.
Brooke had other motivation to beat Middletown and then keep that momentum going against Walkersville.
“We knew people on Middletown and Walkersville, so we had more of a drive to beat them,” she said.
In the 4-1 win over Walkersville, Hannah and Katelyn connected for a score.
“The Walkersville game we had a corner and the ball got passed to me and I just knew Katelyn was going to have a shot and I just passed it to her and she scored,” Hannah said. “I feel most confident playing with them, we just have a connection.”
Her twin sister has the same feeling.
“I think we play really, really well together and I think having the connection on the field really helps too,” Brooke said.
All three have played club ball for the Rebels, but there was one year when Brooke and Hannah weren’t on the same field.
“In fifth grade, I played field hockey and Brooke played soccer,” Hannah said. “That was our first year of not playing a sport together.”
Hannah made sure that didn’t happen again.
“I told Brooke that I liked [field hockey] a lot and It’s my favorite sport, I said, ‘I think you should play,’ and that got Brooke into playing and Katelyn into playing.”
Both Brooke and Katelyn started playing when they were in the sixth grade.
Now, they are all integral parts of a team trying to get back to the state tournament like they did together in 2019 when they lost 1-0 in double overtime in the Class 1A state quarterfinals against Patuxent.
“They all get along,” Knights said. “All three of them are tight.”
Knights admits the twins can play anywhere on the field, but utilizes them where they are strongest.
“Both of them can play both offense and defense, but Hannah tends to have a little more offensive mind,” Knights said. “She does a lot of quick sprints up the field.”
Sometimes the one sprinting ahead of her is Katelyn, who Hannah said is the fastest of the trio.
“She (Katelyn) has beautiful stick work and is very fast,” said Knights, noting Katelyn was named second team All-County in 2021.
Katelyn made varsity as a freshman.
“I very rarely do that,” said Knights, who has seen her potential for years and has been trying to get her to contact college coaches. “I truly believe that she could play Division I. I’m not sure she herself believes that she could play Division I.”
Katelyn has had college coaches contact her, but she is currently undecided, while she focuses on this season.
“I’m definitely more confident than I have been in the past years because scoring all those goals has definitely made me feel like I can do it, like this is easy and this is me,” she said.
Knights has seen that confidence grow.
“Last year, she would be more like, ‘I’ll pass the ball off,’” Knights said. “We’ve been working hard all off season and this season to just shoot.”
Hannah wasn’t sure what to think when Katelyn made the varsity as freshman, while she and Brooke were sophomores.
“Maybe the first year we were iffy about it at first, but then when we started playing together we loved it,” Hannah said.
Next year, they all won’t be together, but Brooke and Hannah might. They are going together on a college visit next weekend to Newberry College in South Carolina, and Brooke said they would like to go to the same college.
In the meantime, they would like to create some more high school memories, like the one Brooke vividly recalls when the team beat South Carroll in overtime during her sophomore year.
“I think my favorite memory is when we beat South Carroll because I don’t think we had ever beaten them before,” she said. “We had the mentality of going in and beating them and we beat them 2-1.”
Hannah’s lasting memory to this point was the loss to Patuxent in the state quarterfinals.
“My favorite memory was the game after we won regionals, we played Patuxent and it was a really good game at their field,” she said. “We went into double overtime and we lost in the first four minutes on a corner.”
Brooke would just like to get another chance on that stage.
“A goal for me is to go to regionals again, like we did our sophomore year, and I think states is definitely an option,” she said. “I think we have the talent for that.”