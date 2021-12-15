Manchester Valley seniors Rubie Goffena and Aiden Neal repeat as Carroll County cross country Runners of the Year | Fall 2021 All-County

“Everything that I wanted my running to become was kind of what they preached,” Neal said. “They have great coaches there and I know what they plan to do is exactly what is going to happen. I know they will be willing to push me to the next step and also I like how they don’t focus on individual or team, but rather both at the same time. They want you to be the best team you can be and the best individual you can be, so I liked that about them.”