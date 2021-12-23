Westminster senior Cassi Shields leaves behind special legacy as Carroll County volleyball Player of Year | Fall 2021 All-County

“When I was in fifth grade, the FCA was offering a volleyball clinic and my mom signed me up,” Shields said. “I immediately fell in love with the sport and played on the FCA Bravehearts the next fall. Coach Thom Frock was an amazing coach and shared his love of the game. He not only taught us basic skills, but he also encouraged us to do our best and pushed us to be competitive. He taught us how to play with integrity and honor God with our play.