Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 8): Manchester Valley field hockey opens with shutout win over Tuscarora

Courtney Bell scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Maddie Fisher to help Manchester Valley (1-0) win its season opener by a score of 1-0 over Tuscarora.
FIELD HOCKEY
Westminster 9, Middletown 0
Century 3, Bel Air 1
VOLLEYBALL
Century 3, Catonsville 0
Westminster 3, Linganore 0
The Owls (1-0) opened the season with the sweep, getting big games from Cassi Shields (22 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces), Faith Mohr (33 assists, 2 aces) and Emma Reaves (7 kills, 2 blocks).
GIRLS SOCCER
Century 5, Gerstell 0
In a non-county match, Caroline Little opened the scoring in the first two minutes with a goal off a corner that was redirected to the far post. Century (2-0) followed with unassisted scores from Haley Greenwade and Melody Leiva before the end of the opening half.
In the second half, Greenwade opened the scoring at the 15 minute mark on an assist from Megan Rusk. The final score came on a strike from Harli Hamlett.
Mia Graff collected five saves for Century before freshman Audrey Peterson made her varsity debut in the net. Solid defense by Katy Grow, Lauren Hackett and Natalie Mattox helped secure the shutout.
GOLF
Winters Mill 172, South Carroll 177
South Carroll’s Michael Valerio took home medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 37.
Liberty 164, St. Maria Goretti 239, Francis Scott Key 247
Liberty’s duo of Drew Byrd and Spencer Trump shared medalist honors with rounds of 40 at the Links of Gettysburg. FSK (0-4, 0-5) was led by freshman Brandon Paugh with a score of 59.