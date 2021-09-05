Carroll Varsity Roundup (Sept. 4): Century boys soccer rolls at Frederick tournament

On the heels of a season-opening victory a day earlier, Century boys soccer kept the momentum going Saturday.
Up against tournament host Frederick, the Knights had five different players score on the way to a 5-1 victory. Century (2-0) led 1-0 at the half and then pulled away with four scores after halftime.
Jake Hurst found the net on a penalty kick and was joined in the scoring column by Domenic Arena, Nate Brooks, Zach Maryanski and Colin Williams. Carter Hobson added two assists, while Tyler Powell and Hurst had an assist each. Arena and Brooks had also scored in the team’s 3-2 win over Middletown a day earlier.
Century goalie Vijay Jetton made four saves to lead the defensive effort.
BOYS SOCCER
South Carroll 3, Chesapeake Science Point 0
In the team’s season opener, Landon Pugliese recorded the clean sheet in goal for the Cavaliers. Hunter Curtin opened the scoring off an assist from Camden Larson. South Carroll then added two more goals on set pieces by Larson and Will Davis.
South Carroll 2, Glen Burnie 1
Cohen Blevins scored in the first half for South Carroll, assisted by Larson. Then Chase Fowble had the game winner at the 20-minute mark of the second half. Cole Anderson recorded four saves in goal for the Cavaliers, including stopping a penalty kick.
FIELD HOCKEY
South River 6, Westminster 1
Elsa Emling scored two goals and added an assist to pace the Seahawks’ offense in their season-opening win. Katherine Wanner (goal, assist), Kelly Webber (goal, assist), Sophie Waugh and Kendall Simpson accounted for the team’s other scores, while Maddie Kandra (two assists) and Gigi Stephan (assist) helped out offensively as well.
Westminster’s goal was scored by Jess Kent off an assist from Bridget Sheehy.
Anna Tippett made eight saves for the Owls, while goalies Lily Kerr and Rae Beall (one save) combined to allow just the one goal for South River.
Century 2, Southern 2
Both Century goals were scored by junior Ella Morris, off assists from senior Danielle DeLawter and senior Paige Duborow, while Southern got its two goals from Kylie Durkin and Ava Wooster.
Good Counsel 1, Century 0
Taylor Morrison scored the game-winning goal for Good Counsel. Century dropped to 0-1-1 on the year.