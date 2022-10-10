Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 9)

Westminster field hockey's Caroline Beakes is Carroll County's leader in goals scored with 10. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday.

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Century (4-0 county, 7-2 overall); T2. Liberty (3-1, 6-4); T2. Westminster (3-1, 6-3); 4. Manchester Valley (2-2, 4-4-1); 5. South Carroll (1-2, 4-2-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-3, 5-3); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-5, 2-6).

Gerstell (8-2-1 overall, 7-0 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Reagan Ramsey (G), 12; T2. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 11; T2. Gracee Weinreigh (WM), 11; 4. Hannah Devincent (L), 8; T5. Ella Boussy (W), 7; T5. Harli Hamlett (C), 7; T5. Rose Larner (L), 7; T8. Kiyomi Mastro (WM), 6; T8. Abbie Rieger (FSK), 6; T8. Madi Rytina (L), 6;

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (3-0, 7-1); T2. Westminster (3-0-1, 8-1-1); T2. Century (3-0-1, 4-4-2); 4. South Carroll (2-2, 3-5); 5. Manchester Valley (2-3, 5-4-1); T6. Winters Mill (0-3-1, 3-4-1); T6. Francis Scott Key (0-4-1, 0-7-1).

Gerstell (7-0-1 overall, 3-0 MIAA C Conference)

Goal leaders

T1. Jimmy Gogol (W), 13; T1. Travis Smith (G), 13; 3. Riley Kilroy (G), 10; 4. Austen Veach (L), 9; 5. Ashton Stewart (W), 8; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 7; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 7; T6. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 7; 9. Xavier Bowman (MV), 6; T10. Sam Allen (L), 5; T10. Ryan Morrison (G), 5; T10. Austin Wadlington (L), 5; T10. Daniel Wojtkowiak (W), 5.

Field hockey

Standings

1. Westminster (3-1, 8-2); T2. Francis Scott Key (2-1, 6-2); T2. Liberty (2-1, 6-2); T2. Manchester Valley (2-1, 5-2-1); 5. Century (2-3, 4-5-1); 6. South Carroll (1-3, 5-3); 7. Winters Mill (0-3, 4-5).

Goal leaders

1. Caroline Beakes (W), 10; 2. Bella Mazan (FSK), 9; 3. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; T4. Addie Fowble (SC), 7; T4. Lucy Davidson (L), 7; T6. Alayna Enoff (SC), 6; T6. Amanda Herrold (MV), 6; T8. Caroline Laur (SC), 5; T8. Molly McGonigal (L), 5; T8. Carmen Rutters (W), 5; T8. Drew Watkins (FSK), 5.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.