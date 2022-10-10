Advertisement
Carroll County Times
Carroll County High School Sports

Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 9)

Westminster field hockey's Caroline Beakes is Carroll County's leader in goals scored with 10.

Westminster field hockey's Caroline Beakes is Carroll County's leader in goals scored with 10. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday.

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Century (4-0 county, 7-2 overall); T2. Liberty (3-1, 6-4); T2. Westminster (3-1, 6-3); 4. Manchester Valley (2-2, 4-4-1); 5. South Carroll (1-2, 4-2-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-3, 5-3); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-5, 2-6).

Gerstell (8-2-1 overall, 7-0 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Reagan Ramsey (G), 12; T2. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 11; T2. Gracee Weinreigh (WM), 11; 4. Hannah Devincent (L), 8; T5. Ella Boussy (W), 7; T5. Harli Hamlett (C), 7; T5. Rose Larner (L), 7; T8. Kiyomi Mastro (WM), 6; T8. Abbie Rieger (FSK), 6; T8. Madi Rytina (L), 6;

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (3-0, 7-1); T2. Westminster (3-0-1, 8-1-1); T2. Century (3-0-1, 4-4-2); 4. South Carroll (2-2, 3-5); 5. Manchester Valley (2-3, 5-4-1); T6. Winters Mill (0-3-1, 3-4-1); T6. Francis Scott Key (0-4-1, 0-7-1).

Gerstell (7-0-1 overall, 3-0 MIAA C Conference)

Goal leaders

T1. Jimmy Gogol (W), 13; T1. Travis Smith (G), 13; 3. Riley Kilroy (G), 10; 4. Austen Veach (L), 9; 5. Ashton Stewart (W), 8; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 7; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 7; T6. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 7; 9. Xavier Bowman (MV), 6; T10. Sam Allen (L), 5; T10. Ryan Morrison (G), 5; T10. Austin Wadlington (L), 5; T10. Daniel Wojtkowiak (W), 5.

Field hockey

Standings

1. Westminster (3-1, 8-2); T2. Francis Scott Key (2-1, 6-2); T2. Liberty (2-1, 6-2); T2. Manchester Valley (2-1, 5-2-1); 5. Century (2-3, 4-5-1); 6. South Carroll (1-3, 5-3); 7. Winters Mill (0-3, 4-5).

Goal leaders

1. Caroline Beakes (W), 10; 2. Bella Mazan (FSK), 9; 3. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; T4. Addie Fowble (SC), 7; T4. Lucy Davidson (L), 7; T6. Alayna Enoff (SC), 6; T6. Amanda Herrold (MV), 6; T8. Caroline Laur (SC), 5; T8. Molly McGonigal (L), 5; T8. Carmen Rutters (W), 5; T8. Drew Watkins (FSK), 5.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.

