Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 23)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey at the end of the regular season.

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Century (6-0 county, 10-3 overall); T2. Westminster (4-2, 9-5); T2. Liberty (4-2, 8-6); 4. Manchester Valley (3-2-1, 7-5-2); 5. South Carroll (2-3-1, 5-5-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-5, 6-6); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-6, 3-9). Gerstell (13-2-2 overall, 12-0 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 17; T2. Reagan Ramsey (G), 14; T2. Gracee Weinreigh (WM), 14; 4. Madi Rytina (L), 10; T5. Hannah Devincent (L), 9; T5. Harli Hamlett, 9; T7. Abbie Rieger (FSK), 8; T7. Ella Boussy (W), 8; T7. Rose Larner (L), 8; 10. Kiyomi Mastro (WM), 7.

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (6-0, 10-2); 2. Westminster (4-1-1, 11-2-1); 3. Century (3-2-1, 5-6-2); T4. Manchester Valley (3-3, 8-5-1); T4. South Carroll (3-3, 4-10); T6. Winters Mill (0-5-1, 4-7-1); T6. Francis Scott Key (0-5-1, 2-9-1). Gerstell (9-0-1 overall, 5-0 MIAA C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Travis Smith (G), 19; 2. Riley Kilroy (G), 16; 3. Jimmy Gogol (W), 15; T4. Logan Haines (MV), 9; T4. Ashton Stewart (W), 9; T4. Austen Veach (L), 9; T7. Xavier Bowman (MV), 8; T7. JT Calhoun (MV), 8; T7. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 8; 10. Sam Allen (L), 7.

Field hockey

Standings

T1. Westminster (5-1, 12-2); T1. Manchester Valley (5-1, 9-2-1); 3. Francis Scott Key (4-2, 9-3); T4. Liberty (3-3, 8-5); T4. Century (3-3, 6-5-1); 6. South Carroll (1-5, 6-6); 7. Winters Mill (0-6, 5-9).

Goal leaders

1. Caroline Beakes (W), 12; 2. Bella Mazan (FSK), 11; T3. Lucy Davidson (L), 9; T3. Alayna Enoff (SC), 9; T5. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; T5, Abigail Kristian (C), 8; T5. Carmen Rutters (W), 8; T8. Addie Fowble (SC), 7; T8. Amanda Herrold (MV), 7; T7. Caroline Laur (SC), 7.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.