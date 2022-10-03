Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 2)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday.
Girls soccer
Standings
1. Century (3-0 county, 6-2 overall); T2. Liberty (3-1, 6-4); T2. Westminster (3-1, 6-3); 4. South Carroll (1-1, 4-1-1); 5. Manchester Valley (1-2, 3-4-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-3, 4-3); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-4, 1-5).
Gerstell (6-1-1 IAAM C Conference).
Goal leaders
T1. Hannah Devincent (L), 8; T1. Reagan Ramsey (G), 8; T1. Gracee Weinreich (WM), 8; T4. Ella Boussy (W), 7; T4. Rose Larner (L), 7; T4. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 7; T7. Harli Hamlett (C), 6; T7. Madi Rytina (L), 6; T9. Melody Leiva (C), 5; T9. Kiyomi Mastro (WM) 5; T9. Abbie Reiger (FSK), 5.
Boys soccer
Standings
1. Liberty (3-0, 7-1); 2. Westminster (3-0-1, 8-1-1); 3. Century (2-0-1, 2-3-2); 4. South Carroll (2-1, 3-4); 5. Manchester Valley (1-3, 4-4-1); T6. Winters Mill (0-3-1, 1-4-1); T6. Francis Scott Key (0-3-1, 0-6-1).
Gerstell (6-0-1 MIAA C Conference)
Carroll County Daily Headlines
Goal leaders
1. Jimmy Gogol (W), 13; T2. Travis Smith (G), 9; T2. Austen Veach (L), 9; T4. Riley Kilroy (G), 8; T4. Ashton Stewart (W), 8; T6. Sam Allen (L), 5; T6. Xavier Bowman (MV), 5; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 5; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 5; T6. Austin Wadlington (L), 5; T6. Daniel Wojtkowiak (W), 5.
Field hockey
Standings
1. Westminster (2-0, 7-1); T2. Manchester Valley (2-1, 5-1); T2. Francis Scott Key (2-1, 5-2); T4. South Carroll (1-1, 5-1); T4. Liberty (1-1, 5-2); 6. Century (1-2, 3-4-1); 7. Winters Mill (0-3, 3-5).
Goal leaders
T1. Caroline Beakes (W), 9; T1. Bella Mazan (FSK), 9; 3. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; 4. Addie Fowble (SC), 6; T5. Alayna Enoff (SC), 5; T5. Amanda Herrold (MV), 5; T5. Caroline Laur (SC); 5; T8. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 4; T8. Abby Kuhlmann (WM), 4; T8. Carmen Rutters (W), 4; T8. Jena Stambaugh (FSK) 4; T8. Drew Watkins (FSK), 4.
Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.