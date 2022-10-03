Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 2)

Liberty midfielder Hannah Devincent (10), pictured against Manchester Valley on Sept. 20, is in a three-way tie for the Carroll County lead in goals scored with eight. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday.

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Century (3-0 county, 6-2 overall); T2. Liberty (3-1, 6-4); T2. Westminster (3-1, 6-3); 4. South Carroll (1-1, 4-1-1); 5. Manchester Valley (1-2, 3-4-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-3, 4-3); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-4, 1-5).

Gerstell (6-1-1 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

T1. Hannah Devincent (L), 8; T1. Reagan Ramsey (G), 8; T1. Gracee Weinreich (WM), 8; T4. Ella Boussy (W), 7; T4. Rose Larner (L), 7; T4. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 7; T7. Harli Hamlett (C), 6; T7. Madi Rytina (L), 6; T9. Melody Leiva (C), 5; T9. Kiyomi Mastro (WM) 5; T9. Abbie Reiger (FSK), 5.

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (3-0, 7-1); 2. Westminster (3-0-1, 8-1-1); 3. Century (2-0-1, 2-3-2); 4. South Carroll (2-1, 3-4); 5. Manchester Valley (1-3, 4-4-1); T6. Winters Mill (0-3-1, 1-4-1); T6. Francis Scott Key (0-3-1, 0-6-1).

Gerstell (6-0-1 MIAA C Conference)

Goal leaders

1. Jimmy Gogol (W), 13; T2. Travis Smith (G), 9; T2. Austen Veach (L), 9; T4. Riley Kilroy (G), 8; T4. Ashton Stewart (W), 8; T6. Sam Allen (L), 5; T6. Xavier Bowman (MV), 5; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 5; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 5; T6. Austin Wadlington (L), 5; T6. Daniel Wojtkowiak (W), 5.

Field hockey

Standings

1. Westminster (2-0, 7-1); T2. Manchester Valley (2-1, 5-1); T2. Francis Scott Key (2-1, 5-2); T4. South Carroll (1-1, 5-1); T4. Liberty (1-1, 5-2); 6. Century (1-2, 3-4-1); 7. Winters Mill (0-3, 3-5).

Goal leaders

T1. Caroline Beakes (W), 9; T1. Bella Mazan (FSK), 9; 3. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; 4. Addie Fowble (SC), 6; T5. Alayna Enoff (SC), 5; T5. Amanda Herrold (MV), 5; T5. Caroline Laur (SC); 5; T8. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 4; T8. Abby Kuhlmann (WM), 4; T8. Carmen Rutters (W), 4; T8. Jena Stambaugh (FSK) 4; T8. Drew Watkins (FSK), 4.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.