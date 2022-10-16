Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Oct. 16)

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday.

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Century (5-0 county, 8-3 overall); 2. Westminster (4-1, 8-3); 3. Liberty (3-2, 7-5); T4. Manchester Valley (2-2-1, 5-5-2); T4. South Carroll (2-2-1, 5-3-1); 6. Winters Mill (1-4, 5-5); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-6, 3-7). Gerstell (11-2-1 overall, 10-0 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Olivia Sprinkle (G), 16; 2. Reagan Ramsey (G), 13; 3. Gracee Weinreigh (WM), 11; T4. Hannah Devincent (L), 8; T4. Harli Hamlett, 8; T4. Abbie Rieger (FSK), 8; T4. Madi Rytina (L), 8; T8. Ella Boussy (W), 7; T8. Rose Larner (L), 7; T8. Kiyomi Mastro (WM), 7.

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (5-0, 9-1); 2. Westminster (4-1-1, 9-2-1); 3. Century (3-2-1, 5-5-2); 4. South Carroll (3-2, 3-5); 5. Manchester Valley (2-3, 7-5-1); 6. Winters Mill (0-4-1, 3-5-1); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-5-1, 0-8-1). Gerstell (9-0-1 overall, 5-0 MIAA C Conference).

Goal leaders

1. Travis Smith (G), 16; T2. Jimmy Gogol (W), 13; T2. Riley Kilroy (G), 13; 4. Austen Veach (L), 9; 5. Ashton Stewart (W), 8; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 7; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 7; T6. Reed Postlethwait (WM), 7; T9. Xavier Bowman (MV), 6; T9. Austin Wadlington (L), 6.

Field hockey

Standings

1. Westminster (4-1, 9-2); T2. Francis Scott Key (3-1, 7-2); T2. Manchester Valley (3-1, 6-2-1); T4. Liberty (3-3, 8-4); T4. Century (3-3, 6-5-1); 6. South Carroll (1-4, 5-5); 7. Winters Mill (0-4, 4-6).

Goal leaders

1. Bella Mazan (FSK), 11; 2. Caroline Beakes (W), 10; 3. Lucy Davidson (L), 9; T4. Katelyn Boyer (FSK) 8; T4. Alayna Enoff (SC), 8; 6. Addie Fowble (SC), 7; T7. Amanda Herrold (MV), 6; T7. Caroline Laur (SC), 6; T7. Molly McGonigal (L), 6; T7. Carmen Rutters (W), 6; T7. Drew Watkins (FSK), 6.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.