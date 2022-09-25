Advertisement
Carroll County Times
Carroll County High School Sports

Carroll County high school stat leaders (as of Sept. 25)

Carroll County Times

Here are the county standings and top goal scorers in girls and boys soccer and field hockey as of Sunday

Girls soccer

Standings

1. Westminster (2-0 county, 5-2 overall); 2. Liberty (2-1, 4-4); 3. Century (1-0, 4-2); 4. Winters Mill (1-1, 4-1); T5. South Carroll (0-1, 3-1); T5. Manchester Valley (0-1, 2-3-1); 7. Francis Scott Key (0-2, 1-3).

Gerstell (5-1-1 IAAM C Conference).

Goal leaders

T1. Graceee Weinreich (WM), 7; T1. Reagan Ramsey (G), 7; T3. Rose Larner (L), 6; T3. Liv Sprinkle (G), 6; T5. Harli Hamlett (C), 5; T5. Melody Leiva (C), 5; T5. Hannah Devincent (L), 5; T5. Madi Rytina (L), 5; T9. Abbie Reiger (FSK), 4; T9. Beti Bittner (WM), 4; T9. Kiyomi Mastro (WM), 4.

Boys soccer

Standings

1. Liberty (2-0 county, 5-1 overall); T2. Westminster (1-0-1, 6-1-1); T2. Century (1-0-1, 2-3-2); 4. South Carroll (1-1, 2-4); T5. Winters Mill (0-1-1, 1-2-1); T5. Francis Scott Key (0-1-1, 0-4-1); 7. Manchester Valley (0-2, 3-3-1).

Gerstell (5-0-1 MIAA C Conference)

Goal leaders

1. Jimmy Gogol (W), 8; T2. Austen Veach (L), 7; T2. Ashton Stewart (W), 7; T2. Riley Kilroy (G), 7; T2. Travis Smith (G), 7; T6. Daniel Wojtkowiak (W), 5; T6. Sam Allen (L), 4; T6. Austin Wadlington (L), 4; T6. Xavier Bowman (MV), 4; T6. JT Calhoun (MV), 4; T6. Logan Haines (MV), 4.

Field hockey

Standings

T1. Manchester Valley (1-0 county, 4-0 overall); T1. Francis Scott Key (1-0, 4-1); T1. Century (1-0, 3-2-1); 4. Westminster (0-0, 3-0); T5. South Carroll (0-1, 4-1); T5. Liberty (0-1, 3-2); T5. Winters Mill (0-1, 3-3).

Goal leaders

T1. Katelyn Boyer (FSK), 7; T1. Bella Mazan (FSK), 7; 3. Addie Fowble (SC), 6; 4. Alayna Enoff (SC), 5; T5. Amanda Herrold (MV), 4; T5. Caitlyn Erlichman (WM), 4; T5. Caroline Laur (SC); 4; T5. Jena Stambaugh (FSK) 4; T5. Drew Watkins (FSK), 4; T10. Abigail Kristian (C), 3; T10. Caroline Beakes (W), 3; T10. Emily Gleespen (MV) 3; T10. Carley Topper (FSK), 3; T10. Abby Kuhlmann (WM), 3; T10. Cici Coco (WM), 3.

Editor’s note: Stats are compiled from all game reports submitted to the Carroll County Times. With any errors or omissions, email amaluso@baltsun.com.

