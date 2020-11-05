Carrol Varsity Notebook: Two Carroll County coaches receive NFHS annual awards

A pair of state champion coaches from Carroll County find themselves among Maryland’s best as chosen by the National Federation of State High School Association.
The NFHS’ annual Coaches of the Year awards were released in late October, and 22 coaches from Maryland earned recognition for 2019-20. Two of them hail from Carroll ― Liberty’s Brenda Strohmer and Westminster’s Steve DeFeo.
Strohmer led the Lions’ field hockey team to the Class 1A state title in 2019. Liberty has three championships in its last four seasons under Strohmer, who is 75-13 over her last five seasons as coach.
The Lions are on a 27-game winning streak after having gone 18-0 last fall. They knocked off Washington High to win the 1A state crown, and defeated some powerhouses along the way ― Marriotts Ridge, the 2A champs, county rival Westminster, the 3A titlists, and 4A state finalist Dulaney.
The Lions also downed private-school opponent McDonogh in 2019. Strohmer earned Carroll County Times Coach of the Year honors for 2019-20 as well.
DeFeo guided Westminster to the 3A boys lacrosse state crown in 2019, and the Owls completed back-to-back championship seasons in doing so. Westminster edged Norther (Calvert) 9-8 to win the title and finish that season at 19-0.
Westminster also beat Northern to win the 3A state final in 2018.
DeFeo’s program has won 37 games in a row dating to the 2018 season. The Owls have three state championships since 2013 under DeFeo, who is 141-17 in nine seasons as coach.
The NFHS annually honors a Coach of the Year in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports, one for boys and one for girls, that are not included in the top 10 listings.
Strohmer and DeFeo were in that “other” category.
The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award.
Gerstell fall sports underway
Boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball, and cross country are being played at Gerstell Academy, which is doing so with an “open” fall season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Falcons' volleyball team is in its inaugural varsity season, after three years at club status, and played its first match Nov. 3 at Garrison Forest. They lost 3-1 in a contest that was held outdoors (on grass) and featured several modifications by way of health and safety guidelines.
Gerstell’s first home match is set for Friday, Nov. 6 against Mount Carmel at 4 p.m.
The boys soccer team enjoyed a 7-0 victory Nov. 3 against Chapelgate in its first contest of the fall. Goals came from Kade Arnold, Marcell Luckee, Riley Hammond, Drew Huber, Adam Patel, and Riley Kilroy ― all of the team’s five graduating seniors scored in the victory.
Meanwhile, Gerstell’s girls soccer team hosted St. John’s Catholic Prep on Nov. 4 and cruised to a 9-1 win. Emily Messinese netted five goals and Kylie Redman scored two, and Rory Smist added a goal and two assists.
Emily Yatsko also scored for Gerstell, and Natalie Lennartsson had two assists on a pair of free kicks. The Falcons visit Bryn Mawr on Nov. 6.
Gerstell’s cross country teams had a meet Nov. 5 at Chapelgate. The Falcons have two girls runners and four boys runners, according to rosters on the program’s athletic website.