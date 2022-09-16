Carroll County Week 3 high school football preview: South Carroll vs. Westminster highlights first week of county play

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues, shown during a summer 7-on-7 camp, leads his defending county champion Cavaliers into Friday's showdown against Westminster. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 3′s high school football games in Carroll County:

South Carroll (2-0) at Westminster (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Mike Kraus (South Carroll); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: South Carroll beat Northeast, 15-9; Westminster beat Linganore, 44-28

Last season: South Carroll won, 16-7

Key players: South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (36 carries, 156 yards, 5 TDs this season), LB Nate Boore (18 tackles), DB Jackson Strzelczyk (12 tackles, 1 INT); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (30-for-40 for 402 passing yards, 237 rushing yards, 5 total TDs), WR Mason Fisher (11 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (22 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack)

Outlook: Preseason, many observers would’ve picked this to be the county’s game of the year, and nothing that’s happened through the first two weeks should dissuade that notion.

Westminster head coach Chris Bassler leads his team during a game against South River on Sept. 2. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

“Anytime you’re 2-0, you’re happy to be 2-0 but there’s a lot to get better at,” Bassler said. “This is going to be another tough test for us.”

Each team has started 2-0 in different ways. Westminster has been an offensive juggernaut, scoring 38.5 points a game.

“We told the team, ‘We must manage the game and limit the number of possessions they have,’ and we got to minimize the number of mistakes,” Kraus said of stopping Westminster.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have only allowed nine total points. Their offense also boasts some dangerous players for Bassler and the Owls to contend with.

“They have a lot of playmakers and a lot of experience,” Bassler said. “They’ve only lost one game in two years and that’s not on accident.”

Liberty's Jack Pellicciotti tries to run away from pressure by Boys' Latin's Damond Malloy during a game on Sept. 9. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty (1-1) at Manchester Valley (1-1), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Larry Luthe (Liberty); Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley)

Last week: Liberty lost to Boys’ Latin, 21-20; Manchester Valley beat North Hagerstown, 15-8

Last season: Liberty won, 37-30

Key players: Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (508 total yards, 5 total TDs), WR Sam Evans (10 catches, 202 yards, 1 TD), LB Nico Marsicano (20 tackles); Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (24-for-39 for 389 yards, 2 TDs), WR James Herndon, (18 catches, 125 yards), DL Markel Brown (13 tackles)

Outlook: The Lions and Mavericks look pretty similar through two weeks. Both teams sport playmaking quarterbacks with strong weapons outside and in the backfield, and they each boast defensive playmakers.

“We have to improve our execution in all three phases of the game,” Luthe said. “We need to limit our mistakes and play Lion football.”

Francis Scott Key coach David Cunningham shakes hands with players before a game against St. John's Catholic Prep. (Courtesy of Francis Scott Key Athletic Department)

Francis Scott Key (1-1) at Winters Mill (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key); Matt Miller (Winters Mill)

Last week: Francis Scott Key beat St. John’s Catholic Prep, 22-14; Winters Mill lost to Chesapeake, 14-7

Last season: Francis Scott Key won, 16-0

Key players: Francis Scott Key: RB Jermaine Dawson (161 total rushing yards; 141 last week), QB Ben Stevens (181 total yards), DB Daniel DeFebo (12 tackles, 1 sack); Winters Mill: RB Shawn Restivo (7 carries, 67 yards), RB Paris Lee (17 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD), DB Luke Snyder (2 INTs)

Outlook: It’s student against teacher. Cunningham, in his first year coaching the Eagles, is a former Winters Mill player under Miller.

“I’m very proud of David, he’s a standup individual, high-character guy. ... As with anyone you work with, you’re happy to see them grow into fine people,” Miller said. “In terms of X’s and O’s, there’s no real secret on film, but I know they’ll be well-prepared and we’re going to have to be on our game.”

Cunningham got his first win last week and wants his team to continue that momentum.

“We’re just looking to build off what we did at St. John’s and start off the country run in the right direction,” Cunningham said. “We want to stay consistent, locked in and ready to go.”

A former Falcon, Cunningham knows what to expect Friday.

“They’re very resilient, they’re hard-working, they’re a tough team,” Cunningham said of Winters Mill. “They’re going to bring it, we already know what they can do and how they bring it, so we’re making sure we’re prepared so we come out on top.”

Meade (1-1) at Century (0-2), Friday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Tanardo Sharps (Meade); Dave Ferguson (Century)

Last week: Meade beat Tuscarora 51-14; Century lost to Bel Air, 20-0

Last season: Did not play

Key players: Century: RB Casey Clarke (4 carries, 58 yards in Week 1), QB Ray Poulton, CB Carter Dinicola. Meade: QB Brian Jamison (5 total TDs this season), RB Darrell Walters (2 rushing TDs last week).

Outlook: Meade was winless in 2021 but brought in Sharps as its new coach during the offseason, and he’s made it a point to change the team’s culture. He’s already brought the Mustangs a long way, with a narrow loss to Severna Park in Week 1 before a blowout win last week.

Century has struggled with two big losses to open the season to two strong teams, Dundalk and Bel Air. Facing a team still in a rebuilding process should allow the Knights the chance to get going.

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker is the Carroll County leader in both passing and rushing through two weeks. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Kyrece Walker, Westminster, 402 yards. 2. Jake Boog, Manchester Valley, 389 yards. 3. Jack Pelliccioti, Liberty, 373 yards. 4. Carter Mazalewski, South Carroll, 158 yards. 5. Ben Stevens, Francis Scott Key, 80 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. Kyrece Walker, Westminster, 237 yards. 2. Keyandre Groomes, Westminster, 204 yards. 3. Seth Jacobs, Liberty, 189 yards. 4. Jermaine Dawson, Francis Scott Key, 161 yards. 5. AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, 156 yards. 6. Jack Pelliccioti, Liberty, 135 yards. 7. Ben Stevens, Francis Scott Key, 101 yards. 8. Ben Pitta, Manchester Valley, 98 yards. 9. Carter Mazalewski, South Carroll, 77. 10. Shawn Restivo, Winters Mill, 67 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans, Liberty, 202 yards. 2. Mason Fisher, Westminster, 171 yards. 3. James Herndon, Manchester Valley, 125 yards. 4. Hayden Askew, Manchester Valley, 115 yards. 5. Jackson Zaranski, Westminster, 103 yards.

Tackling leaders

1. Andy Schneider, Westminster, 22. 2. Nate Boore, South Carroll, 18. 3. Will Litz, Winters Mill, 16.5. 4. Nico Marsicano, Liberty, 16. 5. Caleb Blum, South Carroll, 14. 5. Ben Simmens, South Carroll, 14, 7. Markel Brown, Manchester Valley, 13. 7. Clayton Dorsey, Westminster, 13. 9. Daniel DeFabo, Francis Scott Key, 12. 9. Michael Pizzutto, South Carroll, 12. 9. Jackson Strzelczyk, South Carroll, 12.

Editor’s note: Winters Mill stats include less than a half of its Week 1 game that was called off against St. John’s Catholic Prep. Century stats were not available as of press time.