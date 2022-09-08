Carroll County Week 2 high school football preview: South Carroll, Liberty, Westminster looking to start 2-0

Here’s a rundown of Week 2′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Northeast (0-1) at South Carroll (1-0), Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Elwood Townsend (Northeast); Mike Kraus (South Carroll)

Last week: Northeast lost to Poly, 16-15; South Carroll beat Brunswick, 35-0

Last season: South Carroll won, 17-7

Key players: Northeast: QB Shamar Johnson, WR/CB Ty Johnson and RB/LB David Fish. South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (13 carries, 67 yards, 3 TDs), QB Carter Mazalewski (182 total yards, 2 TDs) and LB Janero Marchaney (6 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack)

Outlook: “Surprisingly, it has been a real good week of practice with the holiday and school starting this week,” Kraus said. “The players have been focused and working on absorbing the game plan. They know our opponent, Northeast, is talented and well-coached and will need to be the team that makes the least mistakes to come out with a victory.”

Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti, shown during a game last season, accounted for 194 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 34-14 win over Walkersville. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Boys’ Latin (1-0) at Liberty (1-0), Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: James Lotz (Boys’ Latin); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: Boys’ Latin did not play; Liberty beat Walkersville, 34-14

Last season: Did not play

Key players: Boys’ Latin: WR/S Tyler Owings and QB Jackson Walsh. Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (194 total yards, 3 total TDs), RB Seth Jacobs (21 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD) and WR Sam Evans (5 catches, 57 yards)

Outlook: “Our kids are really excited about the home opener,” Luthe said. “Boys’ Latin is always well-coached and well-prepared. After last week’s big win, we are looking to play well against a talented Boys’ Latin team.”

Westminster quarterback Kyrece Walker accounted for 237 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 33-0 win over South River. (Steve Ruark / Carroll County Times)

Westminster (1-0) at Linganore (1-0), Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Chris Bassler (Westminster); Rick Conner (Linganore)

Last week: Westminster beat South River, 33-0; Linganore beat Kenwood, 50-20

Last season: Linganore won, 42-7

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (237 total yards, 3 total TDs), Keyandre Groomes (13 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) and CB Clayton Dorsey (6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble). Linganore: LB Jason Capone (5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD); QB Christian Petruzzello (121 yards, 2 TDs); and WR Dylan Reyes (4 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD)

Outlook: “This will be a tough test for us and give us an opportunity to see where our team is and how we stack up against one of the best teams in the state,” Bassler said.

Century (0-1) at Bel Air (1-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Coaches: Doug Fleming (Century); Eric Siegel (Bel Air)

Last week: Century lost to Dundalk, 35-7; Bel Air beat Havre de Grace, 48-7

Last season: Bel Air won, 8-6

Key players: Century: RB Casey Clarke (4 carries, 58 yards), CB Carter Dinicola (5 tackles) and LB Dominic Damico (5 tackles, 1 forced fumble). Bel Air: QB Jay Perez (15-for-20, 237 yards, 5 TDs); RB Nathan Furrow (15 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD); and WR Gavin Shaw (3 catches, 65 yards, 1 TD)

Outlook: “Bel Air is a good team, we played them tight last year and we’re looking for a good competitive game,” Fleming said. “[Against Dundalk], we didn’t give up. We fought the entire game. They’re a very good team, a big team, we stayed in there the best we could, fought until the end.”

Francis Scott Key players huddle together during a seven-on-seven scrimmage at Winters Mill in June. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key (0-1) at St. John’s Catholic Prep (0-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Coaches: David Cunningham (FSK); Nate Mar (St. John’s Catholic Prep)

Last week: FSK lost to Smithsburg, 21-0; St. John’s had game called off vs. Winters Mill

Last season: Did not play

Key players: FSK: MLB Dawit Rutter (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR), WR Ngatu Whitfield (1 catch, 52 yards) and QB Ben Stevens (69 total yards). St. John’s Catholic Prep: OL/DL Zain Bokhari; QB Shane Meyer; WR/S Greyson DiPietro.

Outlook: “We’re ready to go,” Cunningham said. “We’re young, there were a couple hiccups in the first game but the one thing my team showed is resilience. They continued to play facing adversity and we want to continue to build on that heading into St. John’s. ... Some of these young sophomores put in key role positions, they’re stepping up. Every week they get better.”

Winters Mill (0-0) at Chesapeake (1-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

Coaches: Matt Miller (Winters Mill); Rob Elliott (Chesapeake)

Last week: Winters Mill had game called off at St. John’s Catholic Prep; Chesapeake beat Western Tech, 44-0

Last season: Chesapeake won, 34-7

Key players: Winters Mill: WR/DB Kamdyn Koch, WR/DB Nico Baez and OL/DL Kandi Mkpasi. Chesapeake: WR/DB Rushaun Tongue (Wake Forest commit, 3 total TDs) and RB Logan Clark (5 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs).

Outlook: “[Chesapeake is] really good. I think they are very well-coached, they’re not too fancy in what they do, but what they do, they do it well,” Miller said. “Our goal is going to be to try and stifle the run, however we can. Then I hope if we get them behind the sticks we don’t let [Tongue] get behind us.”

North Hagerstown (1-0) at Manchester Valley (0-1), Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Greg Stains (North Hagerstown); Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley)

Last week: North Hagerstown beat Thomas Johnson, 21-17; Manchester Valley lost to Williamsport, 27-7

Last season: Manchester Valley won, 16-14

Key players: North Hagerstown: RB Zach Moore (140 yards, 3 TDs) and DB Ryder Johnston (INT). Manchester Valley: DE/TE Markel Brown, WR/DB Blake Ray and RB Ben Pitta

Outlook: For the Mavericks to get their first win, stopping Moore will be key. Moore helped his team rally last week scoring two touchdowns in the final nine minutes to beat Thomas Johnson.