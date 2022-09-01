Carroll County 2022 high school football preview: South Carroll looking for another playoff run but can’t ignore county challengers

South Carroll was on the cusp of reaching the pinnacle of high school football last season. The Cavaliers went unbeaten through county and regular season play, then picked up three playoff wins, including a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Harford Tech in the state semifinals.

That run ended in the Class 2A/1A state championship game against Dunbar, but South Carroll has the pieces to make another charge this season. Despite losing several key players to graduation, the Cavaliers have a strong returning group that should keep them near the top of the county.

South Carroll coach Mike Kraus talks to his team before last season's MPSSAA 2A/1A state championship game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

It starts with AJ Rodrigues, who rushed for a county-best 1,182 yards last season and was an All-State honorable mention. Carter Mazalewski and Ben Simmens, who both earned accolades last season, also return.

Westminster was second in the county last year and could be South Carroll’s toughest obstacle in its quest to repeat as county champions. Mason Fisher returns after amassing 1,204 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, but he’ll have someone new throwing him the ball as Kyrecee Walker, an All-County defensive back, takes over as the starting quarterback.

Francis Scott Key lost a lot of talent from last year’s 7-4 team, which fell to South Carroll and Westminster by a combined seven points. The Eagles have a new man in charge with David Cunningham taking over as head coach.

Manchester Valley and Liberty are each looking to move up in the standings behind experienced quarterbacks. The Mavericks return Jake Boog, who threw for 1,007 yards last year and won a state wrestling title this offseason, while the Lions bring back Jack Pellicciotti, who was second in the county with 1,973 passing yards last season.

Century and Winters Mill are also looking to improve behind a strong group of returning players and an uptick in participation.

Here is a team-by-team look at the county:

Century players look over a coaches playbook during a 7 on 7 scrimmage played at Winters Mill High School on June 29. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century

Coach: Dave Ferguson, second season

Last season: 1-8, lost in first round of playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors Casey Clark (RB/LB), Colin Perrier (FB/LB), Eli Woods (RB/DE); juniors Tre Helmick

Newcomers to watch: Senior Carter Dinicola (WR/DB); juniors Chidima Iziago (OL/DL), Donovan James (OL/DL), Ray Poulton (QB)

Coach’s outlook: “We had a great offseason for both the players and coaches. I’m excited to have the returning players, some returning after a year to two off and a few new players. Definitely needed to add the depth that we did not have last year. We added several new coaches to the staff. Overall, outlook is good for this season and with the offseason commitment, we are determined to make positive strides and playing competitive football. With our numbers up and some standout athletes emerging, we are fired up and ready to set a new tone for Century football.”

Francis Scott Key senior Seyi Adelaja runs up the field after a catch during a 7 on 7 scrimmage at Winters Mill on June 29. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key

Coach: David Cunningham Jr., first season

Last season: 7-4, lost in second round of playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors Seyi Adelaja (WR/DB), Travis Jones (OL/DL), Dawit Rutter (RB/LB), Ngatu Whitfield (WR/DB); junior Ben Stevens (QB)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Jermaine Dawson (RB/LB), Mitchell Smith (WR/DB)

Coach’s outlook: “We are hungry and ready to compete. It’s a new era at FSK. Same key toughness, same passion, same goal in mind. All the team is locked in and we are out to prove that FSK is a staple in the county.”

Liberty quarterback Jack Pellicciotti threw for 1,973 yards last season as a junior and is back for another season leading the Lions. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Liberty

Coach: Larry Luthe, 10th season

Last season: 3-7, lost in first round of playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors Jack Pellicciotti (QB), Sam Evans (WR/DB), Tanner Herring (C), Ethan Crosby (G), Luke Collins (NG), Phil Sackett (TE), Brent Overman (LB), Dean Bomeier (S)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Mike Martin (LB), Nico Marasconi (LB); sophomore James Tranahan (DE/TE)

Coach’s outlook: “We had two big injuries early in the year, by Game 5 we had to replace both inside linebackers. We hope with the people being healthy and having 19 seniors, we have a chance to be real competitive in the county. We can be diverse, we can be balanced on offense throwing the ball and running the ball. Defensively, we bring back six starters. Our whole O-line is back and our quarterback is back. We feel we can have a strong team.”

Blake Ray returns as a senior wide receiver for Manchester Valley this season. (Dylan Slagle)

Manchester Valley

Coach: Bernie Koontz, fifth season

Last season: 7-4, lost in second round of playoffs

Top returners: Seniors Markel Brown (DE/TE), Ben Pitta (RB), Blake Ray (WR/DB)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Coach’s outlook: “The team will be working to build off the past season’s success. The team will be searching to find some leaders after the departure of last year’s seniors.”

South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski returns as a senior leader looking to help the Cavaliers make another deep playoff run. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll

Coach: Mike Kraus, 23rd season

Last season: 12-1, lost in state championship game

Top returners: Seniors Caleb Blum (RB/LB), Nate Boore (RB/LB), Drake Hebron (WR), Carter Mazalewski (QB/FS), Mike Pizzuto (WR), AJ Rodrigues (RB/DB), Ben Simmens (OL/DL), Jackson Strzelczyk (WR)

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores James Graham (OL/DL), Manny Rodrigues (RB/LB)

Coach’s outlook: “Carroll County football this season will be fun and very competitive. Each team has great coaching staffs and from what was seen at 7-on-7 workouts, each have improved in my opinion. At SC our expectations are high with talent and experience at the skilled positions, and a great offseason in the weight room, we feel we have things pointed in the right direction, for another memorable run. But every football coach knows staying healthy and seeing what develops in the trenches are big factors. At SC, we will be retooling with some younger players to fill big shoes from last year’s team. I have made it clear: ‘Last season’s successes are this year’s challenges,’ and every team on our schedule and in our county will have our game date circled.”

Westminster's Mason Fisher had 1,204 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Owls last season. (Dylan Slagle)

Westminster

Coach: Chris Bassler, fourth season

2021 record: 8-4, lost in third round of playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors, Mason Fisher (WR), Nick Koumentis (OL/DL), Andy Schneider (MLB), Jackson Zaranski (LB); junior Kyrecee Walker (QB/DB)

Newcomers to watch: Senior Andy Grandietti (LB); junior Jackson Clark (OL)

Coach’s outlook: “We need to start fast and play well to start the season. We play three state finalists in the first four weeks and we want to improve upon our record and set us up for the playoffs. We will need to get off to a fast start.”

Winters Mill coach assistant coach Kenneth Torrence calls a play during a 7 on 7 scrimmage on June 29. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill

Coach: Matt Miller, 10th season

Last season: 1-9, lost in first round of playoffs

Top returning players: Seniors Kandi Mkpasi (OL/DL), Hunter Moured (OL/DL), Shawn Restivo (RB/LB); junior Kamdyn Koch (WR/DB/K)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Paris Lee (RB/LB)

Coach’s outlook: “We return at least seven starters on both sides of the ball; our team is more experienced than we were at this point last year. Our experience and upperclassmen leadership will be key to our success.”