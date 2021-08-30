Carroll County 2021 girls soccer preview

Kickoff: “We had four seniors leave from last season. Kallie Palumbo and Emma O’Donnell were four-year varsity players and Palumbo will playing for McDaniel College this fall. We have another young team this season with only four seniors again, but I have 15 varsity players returning and a good crop of new players coming on this season. Watkins was a captain last season as a junior and will be commanding the back line again this season,” Matteson said.