Westminster senior Jennifer Sorkin reaches new heights as Carroll County Golfer of the Year | Fall 2021 All-County

Considering where she finished this fall, securing two postseason titles and posting the best scoring average of her career, Westminster senior Jennifer Sorkin’s start to the season has appropriately been long forgotten.
Yet after posting an 83 — a score that ended up being her worst all year — at the season-opening tournament at Westminster National, Sorkin still recalls the feeling of motivation she had walking off the course.
“I had been working so hard and playing so well over the summer that I felt like I was coming into the season with a great mindset, but then in that tournament I didn’t play well at all,” Sorkin said. “What I do remember, though, is that everyone was saying to let it go and focus on the next match. And I think that’s something I do well, I don’t dwell on the bad rounds and I try to learn from them.
“I tried to tell myself that maybe it was a good thing … I could only get better from there.”
Indeed, Sorkin used the early setback as a springboard to put together a season to remember on the way to eventually securing the Carroll County Times Player of the Year honor for the first time in her career.
She finished with four under-par rounds out of nine regular season 9-hole matches, highlighted by a career-best 33 (3-under) in a win over Manchester Valley at Westminster National on Sept. 10. Later, in the postseason, she won the 4A/3A District I tournament girls individual title by two shots with a score of 73 and then captured the overall county championship crown by six shots with another 73.
“She is very competitive and she works tremendously hard, but I think what makes her so incredible is that she does a great job of staying within herself,” Westminster coach Jim Carpenter said. “She never gets wrapped up in what those around her are doing and instead just focuses on her score and her game. I really think she’s out there competing against herself most of the time and that allows her to stick to her strengths and score well.”
In most aspects, Sorkin was in a league all her own when it came to Carroll County competition this season. Even that aforementioned “bad” opening round of the season by Sorkin’s standards was better than everyone else in the field.
By season’s end, under the county’s point system that includes all regular season matches and the county tournament, Sorkin’s 167-point total was 35 more than any other Carroll County player.
In the spring, she won the county tournament but still ended up behind her older brother, Aaron, in the final point standings. Aaron went on to be named Player of the Year for a second straight season before graduating.
Heading into this fall, she said the points title “absolutely” was her goal.
“I definitely wanted top points … every single time I played I was aiming for medalist because I knew that no one could catch me if I kept winning,” she said. “Every stroke you are under par is a bonus point, so that was a big thing too. As the season went on, I got more and more confident.”
In her 3-under par round of 33, she made four birdies and one bogey. Sorkin says that is the round that stands out the most when looking back at the season. “Even my pars that round came after having great chances for birdie … I was hitting a lot of really good shots,” she said.
Sorkin got her first stiff test at the District I tournament in late September at the hands of Urbana’s AnPhi Lee. It took some clutch play on the back nine for her to secure a one-over-par round and the two-shot victory.
At the county championship tournament two weeks later, Sorkin got back to her dominant ways. Her round was highlighted by an eagle on the 12th hole that gave her an unsurmountable lead down the stretch. Only one other player — Winters Mill’s Gianni Serafin — managed to break 80 at River Downs Golf Club that day.
“By the time I got to counties and districts, I felt super comfortable with my game,” Sorkin said.
The season didn’t end the way Sorkin envisioned, as she finished in 11th place with a two-day total of 160 (82-78) at the 4A/3A state championship tournament at the University of Maryland. But she was able to quickly put it into perspective.
“Obviously, how I played wasn’t the best, but I was just happy that I was able to have states my senior year. I had really missed it as a junior when it was canceled, having gone as a freshman and sophomore,” she said. “There were things I could’ve improved and done better, but I told myself I couldn’t let that ruin all the other great matches I had earlier in the season.”
Sorkin will continue her golfing career next fall at Mount St. Mary’s. Carpenter says she, along with her brother, leave behind an incredible legacy at Westminster.
“She always had a positive attitude and was willing to help out the team or me with whatever was needed,” Carpenter said. “Both her and Aaron, they were incredible and the success of Westminster golf these last few years starts with them. They made my job easy. When you have players of that caliber, you go into every match knowing you have a chance.”
First Team All-County
Evan Appleby, Westminster senior. Finished with 98.5 points, while placing tied for 10th at both the county championship tournament (86) and the 4A/3A District I tournament (81). He wrapped up his season by placing 45th at the 4A/3A state championship tournament (82-88: 170).
Drew Byrd, Liberty senior. Finished with 121 points, while placing in sixth at the county championship tournament (82). He shot an 80 at the 2A/1A District I tournament to qualify for states, where he shot an opening-round 83 to miss the final-round cut by two shots.
Jack Davidson, Liberty junior. Finished with 94.5 points, while placing in a tie for third at the county championship tournament (81).
Ryan Durborow, Century sophomore. Finished with 104 points, while placing in seventh at the county championship tournament (84).
James Morley, Winters Mill senior. Finished with 100 points, while placing in a tie for 14th at the county championship tournament (88).
Gianni Serafin, Winters Mill junior. Finished with 121.5 points, while placing second at the county championship tournament (79).
Riley Smith, Westminster sophomore. Finished with 103.5 points, while placing in a tie for 14th at the county championship tournament (88) and alone in third at the 4A/3A District I tournament (77). Her round of 92 during the opening round of the state tournament was seven shots shy of making the cut for the final round.
Jennifer Sorkin, Westminster senior. Finished with 167 points, while placing first at the county championship tournament (73), first at the 4A/3A District I tournament (73) and in 11th at the 4A/3A state tournament (82-78: 160).
Michael Valerio, South Carroll freshman. Finished with 132 points, while placing in a tie for third at the county championship tournament (81). He shot and 80 at the 2A/1A District I tournament to qualify for states, where he finished in a tie for third in 2A/1A with a two-day total of 153 (78-75).
Second Team All-County
Century: junior Brody Comer, senior Will Wayland; Liberty: senior Carter Nimorwicz, sophomore Spencer Trump; Manchester Valley: junior Parker Bopst, senior Tyler Bruns, junior Jacob Gouge; Westminster: sophomore Micah Ozgar; Winters Mill: junior Tyler Kimble.
Honorable Mention
Ryan Baker, Liberty, junior; Hayden Brilhart, Winters Mill, sophomore; Ben Davidson, Liberty, freshman; Jamison Gouge, Manchester Valley, junior; McKenna Lanza, FSK, freshman; Chase Loden, South Carroll, freshman; Ty Streett, Westminster, sophomore; Marcus Taylor, Century, senior; Joshua Vendemia, South Carroll, freshman.
Final Standings
1. Westminster, 5-0-1 county, 16-0-1 overall; 2. Manchester Valley, 4-1-1, 14-5-2; 3. Liberty*, 4-2, 9-9; 4. Winters Mill, 4-2, 6-8-1; 5. Century, 2-4, 10-10; 6. South Carroll, 1-5, 5-10-1; 7. FSK, 0-6, 0-23.
*County tournament champion