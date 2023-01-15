Mia Graff named 2022 Carroll County Times girls soccer Player of the Year

Century goalie Mia Graff described the way she guards the net as putting herself in the best position. That’s pretty much the way she’s gone about her entire soccer career.

Graff was a striker through most of her career before a twist of fate put her in front of the net.

“My sophomore year they were like, ‘We have absolutely no goalkeepers and there are none trying out, the two seniors that have played have graduated.’ And I said, ‘I’ll do it, put me in there.’ And that was probably the best decision I made my entire life.”

As a goalie, Graff was in the right position. In her senior season, she anchored a Century defense that was the cornerstone of the Knights’ Class 2A state championship team. Graff and the Knights didn’t allow a goal in their final six games, including the entire playoffs.

Graff allowed just 14 goals all season while making 131 saves. For her efforts, she is the 2022 Carroll County Times girls soccer Player of the Year.

“It’s kind of surreal to look back on,” she said of the season. “Still, weeks ahead of it, looking back you’re seeing all the successes we really didn’t think we could get to at the beginning of the season. Then looking back now, everything about it is so surreal. All the memories we made, all the success we got to experience together as a team, it’s amazing to see how far the team came.”

Graff takes a methodical approach to goalkeeping. She sees where the attack is coming from, then figures out how best to put herself between the ball and the net.

“The biggest part of it is, as you see someone approaching you, you’re getting yourself in the mindset of, ‘You have to put yourself in the position, I have to give my entire physical ability to get in the way of the ball,’” she said. “Any single position I can get into that will block the ball from going in the goal is the most important thing. Someone’s coming down at me, my first thought is, ‘Where can I be that’s going to make sure I can block the goal as best as I can? ... As much as you’re thinking about, ‘Where’s my defense at so they can stop that ball,’ at the same time I’m kind of thinking, ‘I’m the last line of defense. If the ball goes past me, that’s a goal for them and I don’t want that to happen.’”

Graff currently stars on the Century basketball team. She said hand-eye coordination is a big component of both, but there’s a lot between her two sports that can complement each other.

“I love playing goalkeeper with my entire heart, it’s just the most fun thing to me. It’s the rush you get when you play sports, that’s was what I felt. I just have as much love for the position," Century state championship goalkeeper Mia Graff said. (Brian Krista / Carroll County Times)

“As much as you dribble the ball in basketball and you know you have the ball in your hands and you see everything, you have the court vision, it’s the same thing in soccer,” she said. “I’m seeing the field as open as it is, especially being the farthest player back, you get to see how the defense is playing the offense, how the offense is trying to set up.”

Graff estimates she’s been playing soccer for “12 or 13 years,” starting with a simple rec league that spawned a blossoming career.

“The same thing for everyone who starts when they’re young, your parents sign you up for a little rec sport. Then you just fall in love with it,” Graff said. “I fell in love with the friendship aspect. Especially when you’re young, you play the sport you love with your friends. Growing up playing that sport with your friends was the most important thing to me.”

Despite being a striker growing up, she discovered a new love for being a goalie when she moved into the role.

“I love playing goalkeeper with my entire heart, it’s just the most fun thing to me,” she said. “It’s the rush you get when you play sports, that’s was what I felt. I just have as much love for the position.”

Graff will be at Frostburg State next season while the Knights are defending their state title. She has words of advice for whoever takes her spot in goal.

“The biggest thing is just enjoy every single second,” Graff said. “The one takeaway I have from Century soccer isn’t necessarily the play, but its just the memories I made the relationships I built with my teammates.”

Coach of the Year

Chris Little, Century

Little’s Knights didn’t storm through the regular season. On the road to a Class 2A state championship, Century faced several obstacles. Little made sure his team was battle-tested with games against strong teams like Mercy.

The efforts were rewarded with an undefeated season in Carroll County play, followed by a near flawless playoff run.

Little built a team with several players able to contribute to the offense and a defense that was as tout as can be.

Century's Harli Hamlett possesses the ball during the Class 2A state championship game against Glenelg. Hamlett is a first team All-County selection. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

All-County first team

Ella Boussy, Westminster, senior, forward

Boussy was a top offensive threat for the Owls. She finished the regular season with eight goals.

Harli Hamlett, Century, junior, forward

Hamlett was the leading scorer for the state-champion Knights. She scored 11 goals and assisted on three others.

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, sophomore, forward

Penczek was a catalyst for the Mavericks’ offense, tying for the team-lead with seven goals. She also added five assists.

Gerstell's Reagan Ramsey, left, scored 14 goals during the regular season, second-most in Carroll County. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Reagan Ramsey, Gerstell, freshman, forward

Ramsey had a phenomenal first season for the IAAM C Conference champions. Her 14 regular-season goals tied for second in the county.

Abby Rieger, Francis Scott Key, sophomore, forward

Rieger was the Eagles’ leading scorer, posting eight goals during the regular season.

Liberty's Madi Rytina moves the ball upfield during a game against Manchester Valley on Sept. 20. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Madi Rytina, Liberty, senior, forward

Rytina moved to the front line for the Lions and used her technical skills to score 10 goals and assist on three others.

Liv Sprinkle, Gerstell, junior, forward

Sprinkle was a key component of the Falcons’ conference championship team. She had a county-best 17 goals in the regular season.

Gracee Weinreich, Winters Mill, junior, forward

Weinreich was one of the top scorers in the county. She was tied for second through the regular season with 14 goals.

Bella Coccio, Century, sophomore, midfielder

Coccio’s 19 points were second on the Knights. She scored six goals and had a team-high seven assists.

Hannah Devincent, Liberty, sophomore, midfielder/forward

Devincent could shoot or cross from all over the field. She led Liberty in points, finishing second on the team in goals (nine) and first in assists (10).

Rose Larner, Liberty, junior, midfielder

Larner was a leader for the Lions as a junior. She finished with eight goals and three assists.

Kiyomi Mastro, Winters Mill, senior, midfielder

Mastro thrived as both a scorer and distributor. She scored eight goals while assisting on 14 others this season.

Casey Meredith, Manchester Valley, senior, midfielder

Meredith controlled games from the midfield for the Mavericks and was a valuable two-way player.

Liberty's Grace moved into a defensive midfield role for the Lions this season and took on the responsibility of guarding the top opposing player. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Grace Young, Liberty, senior, defensive midfielder

Young moved to a more defensive role in her senior season and thrived, often marking the other team’s top playmakers.

Emily Beall-Dennell, Century, senior, defender

Beall-Dennell was a defensive leader for a Knights team that didn’t allow a goal in the playoffs. Her only goal of the season came in the 1-0 state championship game win over Glenelg.

Lauren Chesney, South Carroll, senior, defender

Chesney was a key part of a Cavaliers defense that allowed less than two goals per game en route to a Class 1A state runner-up finish.

All-County second team

Addyson Davis, South Carroll, junior, forward

Melody Leiva, Century, senior, forward

Maddie Witter, South Carroll, junior, forward

Emma Youngling, Westminster, senior, forward

Ella Bonney, Manchester Valley, senior, midfielder

Emma Hook, Winters Mill, senior, midfielder

Taylor Jendrek, Liberty, senior, midfielder

Kylie Malone, South Carroll, senior, midfielder

Lana O’Donnell, Francis Scott Key, junior, midfielder

Caitlin Shank, Manchester Valley, sophomore, midfielder

Sophia Taylor, Century, junior, midfielder

Jennifer Vasquez, Westminster, sophomore, midfielder

Mackenzie Bennett Winters Mill, senior, defender

Lauren Costello, Winters Mill, senior, defender

Alayna Gifford, Century, senior, defender

Kiara Hardy, Gerstell, sophomore, defender

Bryce Sarver, Liberty, freshman, defender

Joelle Staub, Francis Scott Key, junior, defender

Sami Tignor, Liberty, senior, defender

Emma Lander, Manchester Valley, sophomore, goalie

Sydnee Smith, Gerstell, senior, goalie