Century’s Haley Greenwade, Liberty’s Jordan Townsend share Carroll County girls soccer Player of Year recognition | Fall 2021 All-County

It’s only fitting that Carroll County’s top two girls soccer teams — Liberty and Century — produced the two premier players in the county this season.
After a year of trading wins in a fierce rivalry, Liberty’s Jordan Townsend and Century’s Haley Greenwade share the Carroll County Times’ Player of the Year honor.
Greenwade was a difference-maker playing forward for the Knights while leading them to the CCAL championship. The senior came up big in the Knights’ county championship-clinching win against Liberty in the final game of the county season, netting the go-ahead goal late in the first half of the 3-1 victory.
“The rivalry between Century and Liberty has gone on for a long time and those games are very important to us,” Greenwade said of facing off against Liberty. “Every year, playing against Liberty I always get nervous because I care about the game. I want to perform my best, and the rest of the team feels the same.”
It’s the third straight time Greenwade has been named Player of the Year, a rare feat that makes her one of the top players in Carroll County history.
“I have worked hard since I was a little girl at developing my soccer skills,” Greenwade explained. “I have always loved the game of soccer, so it wasn’t hard finding a ball and playing with it — it never felt like a chore.”
She credits coaches, like Century’s Chris Little, for helping her become the best version of herself on the field.
Little was grateful for having the talent and leadership of a player like Greenwade. He credited her for always putting the team first and helping to build great chemistry with other players.
“Haley’s success in incorporating her teammates was a goal we discussed early in the season and her teammates selected her as one of our captains,” Little said. “We discussed playing at the D-I level and how skill and effort would be important, but to create additional success, making her teammates better would make her a better collegiate athlete.”
Little noted that her ability to get teammates involved gave her a bigger impact on the team’s success than even in previous seasons. Greenwade led the team in goals with 13, including four game-winners. She also picked up three assists as her connection with sophomore Harli Hamlett gave the team a dangerous duo.
Little mentioned big goals like the one against Liberty and a header that helped the Knights edge Manchester Valley as the moments that make Greenwade one of the league’s all-time greats.
“Those types of goals defined Haley’s career at Century,” Little said. “She may have been the smallest player on the field, but she found a way to be the biggest.”
Someone who has first-hand knowledge of Greenwade’s playmaking ability is Townsend. The two have played club soccer for the same teams since they were young, starting with the Freedom Soccer Club and now playing for Pipeline ECNL.
The familiarity of the players with one another is one of the reasons the Century and Liberty rivalry has been so entertaining over the years.
“Liberty is always a very challenging match,” Little said. “Many of the girls on both teams played soccer for Freedom Soccer Club and have known one another their entire lives. So while both teams are super competitive on the field, they can put that rivalry away when the game is complete. Every team in the county is very good and that more than anything brings out the best in players.”
Until this season, Greenwade and the Knights had always found a way to get the best of Liberty. It looked like that trend might continue when Century won, 3-1, in the regular season, but Townsend and the Lions finally broke through when the stakes were highest.
The Townsend-led Lions beat Century in the Class 2A West Region semifinals and would go on to capture the program’s first regional title in 25 years. The victory over Century was the first for Liberty in Townsend’s tenure at the school.
“Being a senior and accomplishing those two things was awesome and I wouldn’t have wanted to end my high school career any other way,” she said.
For Townsend, the regional victory over Century loomed large as it was an elusive goal that was on her mind since the team’s loss to the Knights in her freshman season.
“Since my freshman year, I was unable to pull through and beat Century,” she said. “It’s always on my mind that I needed to be Century before my high school career was over.”
The senior talked about how games against Century always have a championship game feeling to them because of the close proximity of the schools and the passion shown by the fans at each game. Townsend exhibited her leadership before the regional final, instilling the belief to her teammates that they could finally get the job done.
“The day arrived to play Century and the bus ride to the field was completely silent,” Townsend said. “I knew we were all nervous, but we also had a fire lit under us.
“Before the game, I pulled everyone together into a huddle and told them that we could beat any team, we just need to work together. Play for each other as we had nothing to lose. We played probably one of our best games. I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
Liberty coach Danielle Prietz said the leadership of Townsend in moments like that was pivotal for her team’s success.
“Jordan was a true leader this year,” Prietz said. “She used her experience as a four-year varsity player to basically be a coach on the field. Her maturity in communicating with the coaching staff was the best I have ever seen. Jordan brought her on-field insights and thoughts to the staff, which enabled coaches and the team to respond to different situations.”
Prietz said Townsend was especially key in helping the team stay resilient during a slow start and after a tough loss to Century during the regular season.
“Jordan led a group of 11 seniors who had played together for four years [and] they set the example as a cohesive team,” Prietz said. “Jordan led by example the day after the seasonal loss to Century, she shook it off, knew we would see then in the playoffs and brought the team forward to the next game. Jordan and the seniors stored the loss in their memory, which I feel gave them added incentive come the playoffs.”
Townsend credits her father for helping her become a leader on the field. He still helps her along the way, providing tips along the way.
“My dad has always told me to be the leader or voice on the field,” Townsend said. “It has always stuck with me. After games, my dad likes to give me pointers on ways I could present my leadership better and I think those pointers from my dad have helped me become the leader I am today.”
It was also her parents that got her started with a sport that she will be playing at the United States Naval Academy next fall.
“I remember while I was [starting] soccer, I was also playing gymnastics. I quickly quit doing gymnastics because I loved playing soccer so much,” she explained. “As I got older, my love for the game continued to grow.
“I am a very competitive person with leadership that can’t be contained and being able to play a sport where I can show my competitive side as well as develop my leadership has really allowed me to love the game even more.”
First team
Forwards
Madelyn Boyce, South Carroll, senior
Ella Boussy, Westminster, junior
Haley Greenwade, Century, senior
Harli Hamlett, Century, sophomore
Mackenzie Wilhide, FSK, senior
Grace Young, Liberty, junior
Midfielders
Grace Culver, Liberty, senior
Taylor Dadds, Manchester Valley, senior
Caroline Little, Century, senior
Kiyomi Mastro, Winters Mill, junior
Taylor Shank, Manchester Valley, senior
Jordan Townsend, Liberty, senior
Defenders
Lauren Chesney, South Carroll, junior
Lauren Hackett, Century, senior
Goalkeeper
Lauren Mondor, Liberty, senior
Second team
Century: Alayna Gifford (D), Anna Hackett (MF), Lexi Rosati (MF); FSK: Abagail Rieger (F); Liberty: Val Davis (D), Ashley Schwartz (MF); Manchester Valley: Casey Meredith (MF), Emma Penczek (F); South Carroll: Allie Schult (MF), Maddie Witter (F); Westminster: Sydney Hetrick (G), Stella Schoberg (MF), Taylor Speigle (MF); Winters Mill: Beti Bittner (F), Amanda Scholze (F).
Honorable mention
Century: Bella Coccio, Mia Graff; FSK: Addie Kraics, Joelle Staub; Liberty: Kassie O’Hern, Madi Rytina; Manchester Valley: Kortney Hill, Emma Lander; South Carroll: Isabelle Gapen, Payton Wenczkowski; Westminster: Taylor Coyle, Emma Youngling; Winters Mill: Lauren Costello, Alex Powell.
IAAM B Conference All-Star
Kylie Redman, Gerstell, senior
Final standings
Century (6-0 county, 11-3-1 overall); South Carroll (4-2, 7-6); Liberty (3-2-1, 10-5-1); Manchester Valley (3-2-1, 4-10-1), Westminster (3-3, 5-8); Winters Mill (1-5, 3-8-1); FSK (0-6, 4-11); Gerstell (1-8 IAAM B, 5-10).