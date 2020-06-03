Carroll Christian School’s, Gerstell Academy’s college commitment list for 2019-20

The Times is recognizing Carroll County’s high school athletes who have made college commitments during the 2019-20 school year.
Some of the county’s high schools recently took to social media to recognize their college-bound athletes, since spring signing day ceremonies were wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look at them, concluding with Carroll Christian School and Gerstell Academy.
This winter, Carroll Christian won its first Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference boys basketball championship in 22 years. Senior forward Sean Goldsmith surpassed 1,000 career points along the way, and he’s set to play hoops next year at Division III Bryn Athyn College in Pennsylvania.
The Patriots won 22 games this season, and Goldsmith averaged 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Carroll’s girls team won 15 games and had two 1,000-point scorers in standout seniors Camille Echegoyen and Sydney Wooden. Echegoyen is bound for Pensacola Christian College in Florida, while Wooden is headed to Lancaster Bible College where she plans to play soccer and basketball.
Wooden helped Carroll Christian claim the MASCAC title in 2019, the Pats’ first crown in a decade, and was named the postseason tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Gerstell’s girls lacrosse team has three college-bound seniors in Emily Fenwick (Shippensburg), Haley Gochnauer (Vanderbilt), and Lauren Messinese (Rutgers). The Falcons won only four games last season, their first in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s vaunted A Conference, but Gochnauer was one of Carroll County’s top scorers in 2019.
Chris Hagan helped Gerstell’s baseball team win a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference baseball title last spring, and the all-county selection is headed to Delaware State University next year. Hagan helped the Falcons go 17-7 and led the county in RBIs and doubles, and was fifth in batting average.
CARROLL CHRISTIAN
Boys Basketball
Sean Goldsmith, Bryn Athyn
Girls Basketball
Camille Echegoyen, Pensacola (Florida) Christian College
Sydney Wooden, Lancaster Bible College
Girls Soccer
Kaylee Strickland, Piedmont College
Sydney Wooden, Lancaster Bible College
Volleyball
Abigail Duncan, Brevard (North Carolina) College
Natalie Tracey, Cedarville (Ohio) University
GERSTELL ACADEMY
Baseball
Chris Hagan, Delaware State
Girls Basketball
Rachel Manning, St. Mary’s
Girls Lacrosse
Haley Gochnauer, Vanderbilt
Lauren Messinese, Rutgers
Emily Fenwick, Shippensburg