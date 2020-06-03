Carroll Christian School’s, Gerstell Academy’s college commitment list for 2019-20

Gerstell’s girls lacrosse team has three college-bound seniors in Emily Fenwick (Shippensburg), Haley Gochnauer (Vanderbilt), and Lauren Messinese (Rutgers). The Falcons won only four games last season, their first in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland’s vaunted A Conference, but Gochnauer was one of Carroll County’s top scorers in 2019.