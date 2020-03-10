Century, Liberty still neck and neck for Carroll Cup after winter season

Century and Liberty were tied for first place in the Carroll Cup standings after the 2019 fall season, and with the 2019-20 winter campaign complete the southern Carroll County rivals are still the top two teams battling for the championship.
The Knights are one leg of the sports calendar away from capturing their ninth Carroll Cup and third in four seasons. The Lions, backed by a similar strong winter, are 1.5 points behind Century in search of their third title overall and first in four years.
The Carroll Cup is awarded each year by the Carroll County Times to the school that accumulates the most points based on regular-season standings in each varsity sport. Points are given based on order of finish in the standings, with six for first place, five for second place, and so on in descending order (ties are broken, if possible, based on head-to-head results). Bonus points are awarded for any regional or state championships won.
Century won a Carroll County Athletic League title in boys basketball — the Knights’ fifth in seven seasons — and had a boys-girls sweep at the county indoor track meet, the school’s first in five years and the boys’ 10th consecutive crown.
The Knights also tied for third in girls basketball en route to 22.5 points for the winter. They have 65.5 points after the fall and winter seasons, and Liberty has 65.
Liberty took second in the winter standings with 21 points behind a county runner-up finish in girls basketball and a third place in boys basketball, but a pair of bonus points for those programs — the teams each won a 2A West Region 1 title, the boys’ first regional crown in school history and the girls’ first one in a decade.
Liberty’s boys and girls indoor track teams each took third at the annual Carroll County Athletic League championship meet.
South Carroll was third this winter with 20.5 points, followed by Westminster (20), Manchester Valley (15.5), Winters Mill (six), and Francis Scott Key (3.5).
The Owls are third in the overall Cup standings with 51 points, with the Cavaliers sitting fourth (47) and the Mavericks fifth (28.5). Westminster earned the CCAL crown in girls basketball this winter and took second in boys basketball.
The Cavs won a county championship in wrestling this season, and their girls indoor track team added a bonus point for earning the 2A state title last month after taking second at the county meet (SC’s boys were second as well).
Manchester Valley added a bonus point for its wrestling team taking the Class 3A East Region dual-meet tournament championship, the first in program history. The Mavericks were second in the county during the regular season.
Century won the inaugural Carroll Cup in 2007, and reeled off five straight from 2010-14. The Knights added another Cup in 2017 and won again last year. Liberty won in 2015 and 2016, Westminster won its only Carroll Cup in 2018, and North Carroll claimed titles in 2008 and 2009.
The spring sports season is slated to begin Friday, March 20, and includes baseball, softball, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls track and field.