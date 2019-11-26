No Carroll County school has more Carroll Cup titles than Century, and the Knights are off to a solid start for the 2019-20 sports year.
Southern county rival Liberty has a pair of recent Cup crowns, however, and the Lions are in step with their crosstown neighbors after the fall season.
The Carroll Cup is awarded each year by the Carroll County Times to the school that accumulates the most points based on regular-season standings in each varsity sport. Points are given based on order of finish in the standings, with six for first place, five for second place, and so on in descending order (ties are broken, if possible, based on head-to-head results). Bonus points are awarded for any regional or state championships won.
Football state tournament appearances are also garnering bonus points in the Cup standings.
Century began its quest for a ninth Carroll Cup by finishing the 2019 fall campaign with 43 points. Liberty, winners of the Cup in 2015 and 2016, is tied atop the standings with 43 points.
The Knights captured their lone fall Carroll County Athletic League title in girls soccer, but finished second in boys soccer, field hockey, and volleyball, and third in boys and girls cross country, golf, and football. Plus, Century garnered six bonus points along the way — two apiece for its boys soccer and volleyball regional and state titles. and two more for girls soccer and field hockey regional crowns.
Liberty earned CCAL crowns in boys soccer, boys cross country, girls cross country, and field hockey. The Lions also got runner-up finishes from football and girls soccer. And, they picked up five bonus points (two each for girls cross country and field hockey’s regional and state titles, and one for football playing in the state quarterfinals).
Westminster is third in the Carroll Cup standings with 30 points, followed by South Carroll (26.5), Winters Mill (18.5), Manchester Valley (13), and Francis Scott Key (11).
The Owls won county championships in football and volleyball, and were runners-up in golf. Westminster received four bonus points for field hockey (region, state champs), football (state quarterfinalists), and volleyball (regional champs).
Other bonus points went to FSK boys soccer (state finalists) and Key field hockey (region champs). Winters Mill won its second golf county title in four seasons.
Century celebrated two state titles this fall — boys soccer won for the first time since 2003, while volleyball claimed its second state crown in program history (2011 being the other one).
Liberty’s field hockey team went 18-0 and won the Class 1A state championship Nov. 9 with a 2-1 win over Washington, the Lions’ third title in four seasons. On the same day, girls cross country won its second state title and first in five years.
A few hours after Liberty’s victory, Westminster added its 10th field hockey state championship when the Owls clipped Urbana in overtime to take the 3A title.
Century won the inaugural Carroll Cup in 2007, and reeled off five straight from 2010-14. The Knights added another Cup in 2017 and won again last year. Westminster won its only Carroll Cup in 2018, and North Carroll claimed titles in 2008 and 2009.