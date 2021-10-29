Manchester Valley’s Rubie Goffena, Aiden Neal repeat at Carroll County cross country championships; Liberty sweeps team titles

There were a couple familiar faces that crossed the line first on Thursday at the Carroll County championship cross country meet.
Manchester Valley seniors Rubie Goffena and Aiden Neal not only defended the titles they won at the championship meet in the spring, but did so in convincing fashion in their respective races held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.
Goffena won her third county title in the last four seasons with a time of 20:26.42 that was comfortably ahead of runner-up finisher Hope Callaway of Century (21:05.32). Neal, meanwhile, finished the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 23.60 seconds, nearly 40 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Wyatt Vanlandingham of Westminster (17:01.30).
While Manchester Valley swept the individual titles, it was Liberty that completed a sweep of the team championships.
The Lions’ boys team put their five scorers in the top 12 on the way to 45 points as a team. Manchester Valley (58 points) finished 13 behind Liberty in second, while Century (66) was third. Liberty’s five scorers were David Trump (fourth), Noah Petroski (eighth), Logan Cyford (10th), Ben Smith (11th) and Brendan Luck (12th).
On the girls side, Liberty put its top five runners in the top 13 to score 39 points. Century (50) placed second and Westminster (74) third. The scorers for the Lions in the victory were Izzy Lucas (third), Julia Lucas (fourth), Cora Broske (ninth), Abby Morse (10th) and Piper Nagaraj (13th).
Boys team scores
1. Liberty, 45; 2. Manchester Valley, 58; 3. Century, 66; 4. Winters Mill, 88; 5. Westminster, 121; 6. Francis Scott Key, 150; 7. South Carroll, 164.
Top boys individuals
1. Aiden Neal, Manchester Valley, 16:23.60; 2. Wyatt Vanlandingham, Westminster, 17:01.30; 3. Peyton Dill, Century, 17:06.90; 4. Davis Trump, Liberty, 17:12.90; 5. Carter Knox, Manchester Valley, 17:25.80; 6. Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill, 17:29.50; 7. Patrick Ziegenfuss, Manchester Valley, 18:03.60; 8. Noah Petroski, Liberty, 18:17.20; 9. Adam Mower, Century, 18:19.30; 10. Logan Cyford, Liberty, 18:21.10.
Girls team scores
1. Liberty, 39; 2. Century, 50; 3. Westminster, 74; 4. Manchester Valley, 104; 5. South Carroll, 110; 6. Winters Mill, 158.
Top girls individuals
1. Rubie Goffena, Manchester Valley, 20:26.42; 2. Hope Callaway, Century, 21:05.32; 3. Izzy Lucas, Liberty, 21:05.41; 4. Julia Lucas, Liberty, 21:07.32; 5. Molly Senisi, South Carroll, 21:27.61; 6. Taylor Shank, Manchester Valley, 21:31.20; 7. Sophie Long, Westminster, 21:33.58; 8. Abrianna Nelson, Century, 21:45.74; 9. Cora Broske, Liberty, 21:52.36; 10. Abby Morse, Liberty, 21:54.21.