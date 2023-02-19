South Carroll boys, Manchester Valley girls have strong showings at 2023 Carroll County wrestling championships

Medals are prepared to be handed out at the Carroll County Wrestling Championships at Westminster High School on February 18, 2023. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Just a week after winning the Class 1A state duals championship, South Carroll wrestling was on the mats for the Carroll County wrestling championship finals Saturday.

With over half the top seed in the coed division, the Cavaliers headlined a great day of wrestling for all of Carroll County. Nine South Carroll wrestlers brought home county championships.

“Between this and states, this is what you prepare for all year,” South Carroll’s Michael Pizzuto said.

Pizzuto finished in first in the 145-pound class after dominating Manchester Valley’s Blake Ray, earning a technical fall. He finished Saturday as one of three Cavaliers who finished their careers as four-time county champions, sharing the honor with teammates Gage Owen and AJ Rodrigues.

Owen, who defeated Caleb Crouch of Winters Mill via technical fall remains undefeated along with Manchester Valley’s Travis Green, who defeated South Carroll’s Anthony Rodrigues to win first place in the 152-pound weight class.

South Carroll's Evan Owen applies pressure to the head of Colton Wasmer in the 113-pound finals at the Carroll County wrestling tournament on Saturday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

It was also a good day for Liberty as Dylan Oher won first place at 132. His 6-0 victory over South Carroll’s Angelo Marchany gave Oher his second straight county championship.

“It feels good coming back and proving myself,” Oher said. “I just wrestled how I liked to wrestle and didn’t force anything.”

In the girls division, it was a very successful run for Manchester Valley. The Mavericks came into the day with multiple No. 1 seeds and finished crowning six individual winners.

“Just a great day all around for our program, very proud of their effort,” coach David Dodson said. “Just hope we can build off this momentum.”

In what was a great day of wrestling for Carroll County, wrestlers will look to regional championships next week.

Manchester Valley's Katie Martin, right, tries to throw Francis Scott Key's Maria Arboleda in the girls 155-pound finals at the Carroll County wrestling tournament. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Girls Division Results

100: Faith Day (MV) def Ellie Kinloch (FSK) and Nijae Tate (WM); 105: Layla Lagunas (MV) PINS Karla Vasquez (WM); 110: Bella Garrity (SC) PINS Brynn Ryan (MV); 115: Caroline Cruickshank (FSK) PINS Christina Padilla (WM); 120: Summer Shackelford (MV) def Ava Rupp (FSK) 5-0; 125: Bella Camby (MV) def Caroline McCann (W) and Hailee Smith (WM); 130: Chloe Chwang (MV) PINS Hannah Cunningham (W); 135: Keira Cooper (FSK) PINS Ashley Gamez (WM); 140: Mackenzie Koon (FSK) PINS Addie Vallandingham (WM); 145: Kimora Harrid (WM) PINS Adeline Kraics (FSK); 155: Katie Martin (MV) PINS Maria Arboleda (FSK); 170: Joyce Mbeboh (WM) def Madison DeHoff (FSK) 4-2; 190: Emily Arboleda (FSK) def Deborah Flores (WM) and Lilly Ulmer-Glass (WM); 235: Roan McCauley (WM) PINS Zoey Lease (MV)

Coed Division Results

106: Grayson Barnhill (SC) PINS Lance Chapman (MV); 113: Evan Owen (SC) PINS Colton Wasmer (WM); 120: JoJo Gigliotti (SC) PINS Patrick Mattingly (FSK); 126: Bradyn VanDervoort (MV) def Chris Gaeng (WM) 7-1; 132: Dylan Ohler (L) def Angelo Marchany (SC) 6-0; Gage Owen (SC) def Caleb Crouch (WM) by TECH FALL 16-1; 145: Michael Pizzuto (SC) def Blake Ray (MV) by TECH FALL 18-3; 152: Travis Green (MV) def Anthony Rodrigues (SC) by major decision 11-2; 160: Aj Rodrigues (SC) PINS Braden Vacca (W); 170: Jake Boog (MV) PINS Matthew Pawley (WM); 182: Rylan Moose (SC) PINS Gunnar Grimm (MV); 195 Manny Rodrigues (South Carroll) def Dylan Rubin (L) by major decision 11-3; 220: Cru Boog (MV) PINS Nick Ellis (C); 285: Derek Martin (MV) def Randy Green (W) 7-2.