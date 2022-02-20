South Carroll wrestling scores six titles en route to Carroll County championship

The South Carroll wrestling team is loaded this year. Saturday at Westminster High School, that dominance was on full display as the Cavaliers captured their third straight Carroll County wrestling championship.
The Cavaliers placed eight wrestlers in the finals with six winning their weight classes.
South Carroll led all schools with 191 points, while Manchester Valley finished second with 176. Winters Mill rounded out the top three with 99.5 team points.
“It was a good weekend for us,” Cavaliers wrestling coach Matt Thomas said. “I knew we had a team that was capable of doing this, but we just had to prove it on the mat. A couple matches didn’t go our way earlier in the tournament, but all-in-all I thought we wrestled well.”
The Cavaliers are one week removed from winning the state Class 1A duals title. They will enter next weekend’s regionals as prohibitive favorites in the 1A North region.
“It’s our goal to place 12 or 13 wrestlers in the regionals, and then get everyone on the podium. We’ll get back in the room next week and try and get better. We can’t sit back now.”
The Cavaliers got finals wins from Evan Owen (106 pounds), Ryan Athey (120), Michael Pizzutto (126), Gage Owen (132), AJ Rodrigues (160) and Rylan Moore (170), to capture the title.
Pizzutto was again dominant. The junior ran his record to 94-0 in high school with a second-period pin over Francis Scott Key’s Zach Kinloch. Kinloch held on throughout the first period, before being pinned just 29 seconds into the second stanza.
“I wrestled him in the past, and he really didn’t do anything I didn’t expect,” said Pizzutto, who won the state title at 106 as a freshman. “Winning here will give me confidence heading into the regionals and the states.”
Owen, another returning state champion, had a tough first period against Century’s Jake Hurst, but turned it on in the final two periods and scored a ton of points to defeat Hurst by technical fall, 21-4.
“I was kind of sloppy in the beginning,” said Owen. “I let him get in my head a little, but then I calmed down. I scored a ton of points, so I was executing well. It was great practice for what’s ahead, and that’s all I can really ask for.”
Manchester Valley went home with four titles. Travis Green (145) scored a 5-2 decision over Liberty’s Ryan Ohler, avenging a 3-2 decision loss during a regular-season dual match. Jake Boog won the title at 152 by pin, Cru Boog won at 195 with a 10-1 major decision, and Kobe Pennewell scored a third-period pin to claim the 220 title.
One of the most exciting matches of the afternoon was Westminster’s Ryder Eckenbarger’s 8-5 decision of South Carroll’s Anthony Bond at 138.
The two entered the third period tied at 4, but Eckenbarger took the lead with a takedown with 1:22 left. Bond narrowed the margin with an escape with just under a minute left, cutting the score to 6-5, but Eckenbarger got another takedown with two seconds remaining to take the title.
The win was the first for Eckenbarger, who placed fourth in his two previous county tournaments.
“It was crazy,” said Eckenbarger. “I had a huge cheering section, and that really helped my energy. It was a close match, close in every aspect. Winning this is awesome, and it means so much to me.”
Westminster also got titles from Conner Kolarek (182) and Kaden Bryan (285). Liberty’s Dylan Ohler won the 113 title by pin.
In the girls division, the most exciting match was at 145 pounds, where Westminster’s Brinley Tozer rallied from a 2-0 deficit to pin Winters Mill’s Gabi McLeod just 33 seconds into the second period.
“I’m not really sure what happened, but I know I got her on her back and I pinned her,” said Tozer, who had never wrestled before this season. “I had so many supporters here, and it’s great to win this for them and for my dad, who is my greatest supporter.”
Also picking up titles were Faith Day, Manchester Valley (110); Andrea Antunez, Winters Mill (115); Summer Shackelford, Manchester Valley (120); Aylin Reyes, Winters Mill (125); Izabella Miller, Westminster (130); Katie Martin, Manchester Valley (155); Deb Flores, Winters Mill (170); Lilly Ulmer-Glass, Winters Mill (190); and Roan McCauley, Winters Mill (235).
Carroll County Wrestling Tournament
TEAM SCORES: 1. South Carroll, 191; Manchester Valley, 176; 3. Winters Mill, 99.5; 4. Francis Scott Key, 91.5; 5. Westminster, 87; 6. Liberty, 80; 7. Century, 60.
FINALS
106: Owen (SC) d Gaeng (WM), 12-1; 113: D. Ohler (LIB) p Hydorn (MW), 120: Athey (SC) d Seipp (MV), 11-1; 126: Pizzutto (SC) p Kinloch (FSK), 2:29; 132: Owen (SC) d Hurst (CEN), 21-4; 138: Eckenberger (WST) d Bond (SC), 8-5; 145: Green (MV) d R. Ohler (LIB), 5-2; 152: J. Boog (MV) p Forte (WM), 2:19; 160: AJ Rodrigues (SC) p. Ryan (MV), :57; 170: Moose (SC) p Weeks (FSK), 1:30; 182: Kolarek (WES) p Love (WM), 1:23; 195: C. Boog (MV) d Dell (FSK), 10-1: 220: Pennewell (MV) p Green (WST), 5:31; 285: Bryan (WES) p Brightful (SC), :30.
GIRLS DIVISION
110: Day (MV) p Esworth (WM), 1:36; 115: Antunez (WM) d Rupp (FSK), 6-5; 120: Shackelford (MV) p McCann (WST), 5:27; 145: Tozer (WST) p McLeod (WM), 2:33; 170: Flores (WM) d Martinez (WST), 9-2: 190: Ulmer-Glass (WM) p Glenn (WM), 1:44; 235: McCauley (WM) p Haines (WM), :34.