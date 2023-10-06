Carroll County Week 6 high school football preview: Offenses look to regroup after low-scoring outputs last week

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After a Week 5 slate that saw only one team (Francis Scott Key) score over 21 points, all seven teams in the county look for another win under the lights Friday in a slate set to pit struggling offenses against some defenses with sky high confidence and looking to build off dominant performances.

Francis Scott Key’s defense pitched a shutout last week, dismantling Century, 34-0. Their reward for such a standout performance: Kyrece Walker and Westminster this Friday.

Unbeaten in county play, the Owls are looking to return to form after an uncharacteristically low 19-point performance in a win against Manchester Valley.

As for the Mavericks, they face a Century team after scoring a mere seven points last week, their lowest scoring output since Week 1. With the Knights looking for their first win of the season, another slow offensive day might be the Mavericks’ downfall on the road in a hostile environment.

South Carroll has only mustered two touchdowns in its last three games. Will a challenge from a Falcons squad obsessed with revenge be the jolt of energy the Cavaliers need to get going?

Here’s a look at this week’s high school football schedule

Manchester Valley (2-3, 1-2) at Century (0-6, 0-2)

Time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Manchester Valley lost to Westminster, 19-7; Century lost to Francis Scott Key, 34-0

Key players: Manchester Valley: Gene Magin, Kingston Camby, James Herndon; Century: Ray Poulton, Ethan Long, Trey Helmick.

Outlook: With both teams coming off two very different types of losses, which team made the right adjustments throughout the week to bounce back Friday night?

Westminster (4-1, 2-0) at Francis Scott Key (1-4, 1-2)

Time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Westminster beat Manchester Valley, 19-7; FSK beat Century, 34-0

Key players: Westminster: Kyreece Walker, Clayton Dorsey, Jah Donald, Rakim Warfield; FSK: Ben Stevens, Keyondre Grooms, Andrew Vogel.

Outlook: With the Owls still touting a perfect county record, Friday’s game against FSK should not be taken lightly. Confidence should be sky-high for the Eagles, who are coming off what was by far the program’s best performance in the David Cunningham era.

Winters Mill (5-0, 3-0) at South Carroll (0-5, 0-2)

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Winters Mill beat Liberty, 21-7; South Carroll lost to Sussex Central (Del.), 28-0

Key players: Winters Mill: Caleb Crouch, Paris Lee, Ahren Jones; South Carroll: Caleb Evans, Brayden Yeager, Landon Hicks

Outlook: Winters Mill’s historic “revenge tour” continues. Can they check off another box against a South Carroll program with recent history on its side and absolutely nothing to lose?

Liberty (2-3) at Hedgesville, West Virginia (3-3)

Time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Liberty lost to Winters Mill, 21-7; Hedgesville lost to Jefferson (WV), 28-0

Key players: Liberty: Quarterback Chase Miller, RB Kevin Poole, WR Tristan West, LB Nico Marsicano.

Outlook: Coming off a tough loss against the Falcons, the Lions hit the road for a 90-minute trip across state lines to play Hedgesville, which is located just past Hagerstown across the West Virginia border. The Eagles are an up-and-down team, averaging 30 points a game in their three wins, but just five points a game in their three losses.

Carroll County stat leaders

Rushing yards

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 664; 2. Trey Helmick (C), 413; 3. Isaiah Ferebee (MV), 408; 4. Caleb Crouch (WM), 362; 5. Keyondre Groomes (FSK), 316; 6. Kingston Canby (MV), 246; 7. Jadon Segree (W), 235; 8. Kevin Poole (L), 193; 9. Ben Stevens (FSK), 189; 10. Malachi Denning (WM), 165.

Receiving yards

1. Clayton Dorsey (W), 339; 2. Tristan West (L), 273; 3. Michael Martin (L), 263; 4. James Herndon (MV), 221; 5. Colton Feister (FSK), 193; 6. David Akinobye (L), 187; 7. Brayden Yeager (SC), 142. 8. Tyler Carroll (WM), 118; 9. Braeden Haven (FSK), 115; 10. Ian Straley (SC), 107.

Passing yards

1. Chase Miller (L), 843; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 633; 3. Ben Stevens (FSK) 573; 4. Caleb Evans (SC), 530; 5. Gene Magin (MV), 510; 6. Caleb Crouch (WM), 299; 7. Ray Poulton (C), 265;

Tackles

1. Casey Heisig (W), 46; 2. Dominic Damico (C), 38; 3. Clayton Dorsey (W) 35; T4. Ben Stevens (FSK), 33; T4. Nico Marsicano (L), 33; 6. Jake Odelius (C), 32; T7. Jah Donald (W), 31; T7. Braedan Fourhman (MV), 31; T7. Jake Leannarda (FSK), 31.