Carroll County Week 9 high school football preview: Rivals face off to close regular season; stat leaders through Week 8

Westminster's football team takes the field before last Friday's game against Liberty. The Owls beat the Lions last week forcing a three-way tie for first place in the county. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 9′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Westminster (7-1, 4-1) at Winters Mill (3-5, 2-3)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Coaches: Chris Bassler (Westminster); Matthew Miller (Winters Mill)

Last week: Westminster beat Liberty, 28-27; Winters Mill lost to Manchester Valley, 30-7

Advertisement

Last season: Westminster won, 42-7

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (647 rushing yards, 1,320 passing yards, 24 total TDs); WR Jackson Zaranski (33 receptions, 340 yards, 2 TDs), LB Nick Koumentis (31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks); Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch (52-for-77, 547 yards, 4 TDs), RB Shawn Restivo (62 carries, 348 yards, 3 TDs), DE Paris Lee (36 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Outlook: Westminster did themselves — and South Carroll — a big favor when they beat Liberty in overtime last week. Beating the Lions prevented them from being outright Carroll County champions and instead forced a three-way tie for first place between Liberty, Westminster and South Carroll.

All three are deserving teams and maybe a three-way tie is appropriate. The three games between the teams were decided by a combined five points. But first, each has to take care of business this week and for the Owls, that means getting past crosstown rival Winters Mill.

The Falcons have been up and down this season but still have the capabilities to knock off anyone. They took South Carroll to the final minute earlier this season before falling late. In their best games, the defense has lifted the Falcons. It will have its hands full this week against Walker and the Owls. The dual-threat quarterback threw and rushed for more than 100 yards last week.

Liberty's Seth Jacobs rushes with the ball, chased by Westminster's Nicolaus Koumentis during last Friday's game. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Liberty (5-3, 4-1) at Century (1-7, 1-5)

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Larry Luthe (Liberty); Dave Ferguson (Century)

Last week: Liberty lost to Westminster, 28-27; Century lost to South Carroll, 55-0

Advertisement

Last season: Liberty won, 21-7

Key players: Century: RB Casey Clark (337 rushing yards, 4 TDs) WR Bryce Ferguson (48 yards rushing, 37 yards receiving last week vs. South Carroll), WR/DB Carter Dinicola (198 yards receiving, 4 defensive INTs); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,464 passing yards, 317 rushing yards, 24 total TDs), RB Seth Jacobs (123 rushes, 746 yards, 10 TDs), DB Dean Beaumier (36 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 3 INTs).

Outlook: The Lions look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Westminster in a matchup against archrival Century. They say in rivalries you can throw the records out the window, but if Liberty can turn its disappointment from last week into motivation, it might be unstoppable.

Jacobs has proven to be one of the best running backs in the county and Pellicciotti might be the best pure thrower. His stable of receivers seems to keep growing with more players stepping up as the season has gone along. Defensively, the Lions have a tough front seven that can put pressure on a quarterback and make running the ball difficult.

After a slow start, Century looked like it was turning the corner with a couple strong outings but has struggled over the past three weeks as the attrition has seemingly taken its toll. The Knights have scored a combined seven points their past three games, including being shut out by Manchester Valley and South Carroll. The Knights will need to have their full compliment of players ready to go for Friday’s rivalry game.

South Carroll's Carter Mazalewski gets set to pass during a game against Liberty on Oct. 14. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

South Carroll (7-1, 5-1) at Francis Scott Key (1-7, 0-6)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Coaches: Mike Kraus (South Carroll); David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key)

Last week: South Carroll beat Century, 55-0; Francis Scott Key lost to Crofton, 60-19

Last season: South Carroll won, 13-7

Key players: South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (1,107 rushing yards), QB Carter Mazalewski (734 yards passing); Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (786 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, 4 total TDs), RB Kaleb Booker (304 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards, 3 total TDs), DL Gary Bavetta (30 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks).

Outlook: South Carroll responded to its first regular-season loss since the Spring 2021 season against Liberty with its best offensive showing of the season. Mazalewski was efficient last week completing 7 of 8 passes for 158 yards and two scores. Rodrigues was his typical standout self with 172 yards and three touchdowns, crossing the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.

As the Eagles have fought through injuries this season, they have found more dependable players. Kaleb Booker has come on in the second of the season for Eagles since being inserted into a running back role. He had 85 yards on the ground with a touchdown against Crofton.

Advertisement

Manchester Valley center Ethan Ebberts prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Jake Boog near the goal line during a game against Century on Oct. 7. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley (4-4, 3-3) at Poolesville (7-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley); Tony Nazzaro (Poolesville)

Last week: Manchester Valley beat Winters Mill, 30-7; Poolesville beat Kennedy, 13-12

Last season: Manchester Valley won, 37-27

Key players: Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (85-for-154, 1,349 yards, 10 TDs), RB Ben Pitta (101 rushes, 421 yards, 6 TDs), DE Markel Brown (50 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6 sacks); Poolesville: RB Evan Taylor (172 carries, 1,347 yards, 13 TDs in seven games); OLB Connor Folk (48 tackles, 8 tackles for loss).

Outlook: The Mavericks are getting hot at the right time. They have won three games in a row, averaging 35.3 points during the streak. They close the regular season with a nonconference game at Poolesville, where they’ll be tested by a Falcons team that has been one of Montgomery County’s best this year.

Advertisement

Poolesville won its first six games before being shutout by Winston Churchill in Week 7. Taylor averaged nearly 200 yards rushing a game in that stretch before getting banged up. In his place last week, Tyler Shefter rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown in a come-from-behind win.

Liberty's Samuel Evans sprints to the end zone for a touchdown during Friday's game against Westminster. Evans is the Carroll County leader in receiving yards through eight weeks. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pellicciotti (L), 1,464 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 1,349 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 1,141 yards; 4. 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 786 yards; 5. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 734 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 1,107 yards; 2. Seth Jacobs (L), 746 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 647 yards; 4. Ben Pitta (MV), 421 yards; 5. Shawn Restivo (WM), 380 yards; 6. Casey Clarke (C), 337 yards; 7. Tre Helmick (C), 316 yards; 8. Jack Pellicciotti (L), 317 yards; 9. Kaleb Booker (FSK), 304 yards; T10. Keyandre Groomes (W), 280 yards; T10. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 280 yards;

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 618 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 594 yards; 3. Carson Struble (L), 417 yards; 4. Blake Ray (MV), 411 yards; 5. James Herndon (MV), 292 yards.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Advertisement

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 76; 2. Nico Marsicano (L), 63; 3. Caleb Blum (SC), 62; 4. Nate Boore (SC), 61; T5. Colin Perrier (C), 58; T5. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 58; 7. 8. Will Litz (WM), 54; 8. Markel Brown (MV), 50; 9. Ben Simmens (SC), 47; T10. Luke Collins (L), 40; T10. Braeden Fourhman (MV), 40.

Editor’s note: Updated defensive stats for South Carroll were not received this week.