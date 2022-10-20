Carroll County Week 8 high school football preview: Westminster challenges Liberty; stat leaders through Week 7

Here’s a rundown of Week 8′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Liberty (5-2, 4-0) at Westminster (6-1, 3-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Coaches: Larry Luthe (Liberty); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: Liberty beat South Carroll, 35-34; Westminster beat Century, 42-7

Advertisement

Last season: Westminster won, 13-7

Key players: Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,276 passing yards, 269 rushing yards, 20 total TDs), RB Seth Jacobs (107 carries, 677 yards, 10 TDs), LB Luke Collins (37 tackles, 4 sacks); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (540 rushing yards, 1,141 passing yards, 22 total TDs); WR Mason Fisher (28 receptions, 528 yards, 8 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (64 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks).

Outlook: Liberty didn’t have much time to celebrate its emotional win over South Carroll with the Owls looming next on the schedule. The Lions took sole possession of first place in the county by beating the Cavaliers last week, but Westminster is nipping at their heels. An Owls win will create a logjam at the top of the county, a potential three-way tie if South Carroll beats Century on Friday.

Westminster is fresh off a victory over the Knights in which Walker threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns. The weapons at his disposal are growing. Jackson Zaranski had one of his best games last week, catching five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking of breakout games, Liberty’s Seth Jacobs rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner with less than a minute to go as Liberty became the first team to beat South Carroll in the regular season since the spring 2021 season.

South Carroll's AJ Ridrigues dives to the goal line for a touchdown during a game at Liberty on Oct. 14. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Century (1-6, 1-4) at South Carroll (6-1, 3-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Dave Ferguson (Century); Mike Kraus (South Carroll)

Last week: Century lost to Westminster, 42-7; South Carroll lost to Liberty, 35-34

Advertisement

Last season: South Carroll won, 33-6

Key players: Century: RB Casey Clark (337 rushing yards, 4 TDs) RB Woods (4 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD last week against Westminster), LB Colin Perrier (58 tackles, 4 sacks); South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (129 carries, 935 yards, 15 TDs), QB Carter Mazalewski (576 passing yards, 280 rushing yards, 6 TDs), LB Caleb Blum (62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5 sacks).

Outlook: South Carroll will undoubtedly be pulling for Westminster to beat Liberty to create the possibility of a three-way tie atop the league. But the Cavaliers have their own business to tend to first.

South Carroll finds itself in an unfamiliar spot. For the first time in two seasons, the Cavaliers are coming off a loss. Rodrigues had a big game on the ground, but after running for 93 yards in the first quarter, the Liberty defense held him in check until a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers’ biggest issue in last week’s loss was that its usually stout defense faltered, giving up its most points of the season as Liberty had success on the ground and through the air. The question remains whether Liberty built a blueprint other teams can follow, or if it was just a special effort from a motivated group of Lions.

Winters Mill's Caleb Crouch completes the opening drive of the game with a run into the end zone against Francis Scott Key on Sept. 16. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley (3-4, 2-3) at Winters Mill (3-4, 2-2)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Coaches: Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley); Matthew Miller (Winters Mill)

Last week: Manchester Valley beat Francis Scott Key, 41-25; Winters Mill beat Springbrook, 41-14

Last season: Manchester Valley won, 33-9

Key players: Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (79-for-144, 1,136 yards, 9 TDs), DE Markel Brown (44 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 5 sacks), WR Hayden Askew (20 receptions, 211 yards, 2 TDs); Winters Mill: RB Shawn Restivo (134 rushing yards, 2 TDs last week), QB Caleb Crouch (42-for-61, 446 yards, 4 TDs), LB Will Litz (45 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble).

Outlook: Manchester Valley has won two straight games, beating FSK and Century. This is the same part of the schedule last year where the Mavericks got rolling, as they won five straight games to reach the second round of the playoffs. Manchester Valley is hoping for a repeat effort, but Winters Mill is looking to change its fortunes.

Winters Mill had its best offensive output last week in a noncounty win. The Falcons found the end zone six times, including four rushing touchdowns from the combination of Shawn Restivo, Nico Baez and Paris Lee. Baez also caught a touchdown pass from Crouch and Ahren Jones returned a punt for a score.

Advertisement

Both teams are chasing playoff points in an attempt to move into the top four of their respective regions. Both currently sit sixth, Manchester Valley in 3A North and Winters Mill in 2A/1A West.

Francis Scott Key senior Seyi Adelaja has eight catches for 269 yards and one touchdown through seven games this season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key (1-6, 0-5) at Crofton (0-7*)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key); Todd Sommerville (Crofton)

Last week: Francis Scott Key lost to Manchester Valley, 41-25; Crofton lost to Arundel, 44-6

Last season: Francis Scott Key won, 55-13

Key players: Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (699 passing yards, 222 rushing yards, 3 total TDs), RB Kaleb Booker (219 rushing yards, 126 receiving yards, 2 total TDs), DL Jacob Dell (28 tackles, 8 tackles for loss); Crofton: QB Ian Lenkart, RB Abraham Sani, WR Sam Ross.

Advertisement

Outlook: The Eagles travel to face the Cardinals in a tumultuous week. On Tuesday, it was announced by the Anne Arundel County Public School that Crofton would have to forfeit four varsity wins this season for using an ineligible player. Crofton started 4-1, then dropped its next two games before the ruling was brought down.

FSK lost its fifth straight game last week but did have its best offensive output of the season. Stevens threw for 192 yards and the ground game rushed for more than 100 yards spread between Stevens, Dawson and Booker.

Liberty's Jack Pellicciotti is the Carroll County leader in passing yardage through seven weeks. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 1,276 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 1,136 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 1,141 yards; 4. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 576 yards; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 507 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 935 yards; 2. Seth Jacobs (L), 677 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 540 yards; 4. Ben Pitta (MV), 343 yards; 5. Casey Clarke (C), 337 yards; 6. Tre Helmick (C), 316 yards; 7. Shawn Restivo (WM), 293 yards; 8. Keyandre Groomes (W), 272 yards; 9. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 280 yards; 10. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 269 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 535 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 523 yards; 3. Carson Struble (L), 359 yards; 4. Jackson Zaranski (W), 271; T5. Seyi Adelaja (FSK), 269 yards; T5. Blake Ray (MV), 269 yards.

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

Advertisement

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 64; 2. Caleb Blum (SC), 62; 3. Nate Boore (SC), 61; T4. Colin Perrier (C), 58; T4. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 58; 6. Nico Marsicano (L), 54; 7. Ben Simmens (SC), 47; 8. Will Litz (WM), 45; 9. Markel Brown (MV), 44; T10. Luke Collins (L), 37; T10. Dawit Rutter (FSK), 37.