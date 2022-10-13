Carroll County Week 7 high school football preview: Liberty battles South Carroll; stat leaders through Week 6

Liberty cornerback Carson Struble runs after intercepting a pass during a game against Winters Mill on Sept. 30. Struble's Lions host South Carroll on Friday in a matchup featuring the only two teams unbeaten in Carroll County action. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 7′s high school football games in Carroll County:

South Carroll (6-0, 3-0) at Liberty (4-2, 3-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Mike Kraus (South Carroll); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: South Carroll beat Winters Mill, 19-13; Liberty lost to Brunswick, 21-17

Last season: South Carroll won, 28-23

Key players: South Carroll: RB AJ Rodrigues (111 carries, 766 yards, 12 TDs), LB Caleb Blum (56 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 FR, 4 sacks), LB Nate Boore (51 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 FF); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (1,108 passing yards, 228 rushing yards, 19 total TDs), WR Sam Evans (23 receptions, 494 yards, 8 TDs), LB Nico Marsicano (46 tackles, 1 sack, 2 FR, 1 INT).

Outlook: Challengers keep coming trying to be the ones to knock off South Carroll, but week after week the Cavaliers fight them off. Quarterback Carter Mazalewski was the hero last week, scoring an 18-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining to beat Winters Mill. The Cavaliers have relied on their defense and rushing game this year and neither has let the team down through six weeks. This week, however, South Carroll faces its biggest obstacle in its path to its second straight undefeated county title in Liberty, which is full of firepower and has a strong defense itself.

Liberty, still unbeaten in county, dropped its second game of the season when it was stopped at the goal line late against Brunswick. Pellicciotti was held to his lowest passing output of the season with 99 yards, but Liberty compensated with its ground game. Jacobs had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. A versatile attack will be key to the Lions’ chances of beating the Cavaliers.

With South Carroll and Liberty currently holding the top two spots in the Class 2A/1A West Region playoffs, Friday might not be the only time the Cavaliers and Lions face off.

The Manchester Valley football team takes the field before its game against Century last Friday. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Manchester Valley (2-4, 1-3) at Francis Scott Key (1-5, 0-4)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley); David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key)

Last week: Manchester Valley beat Century, 35-0; Francis Scott Key lost to Westminster, 44-6

Last season: Manchester Valley won, 28-20

Key players: Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (63 of 121, 942 yards, 7 TDs), RB Ben Pitta (107 rushing yards last week vs. Century), WR Blake Ray (12 receptions, 260 yards, 1 TD); Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (688 total yards), RB Kaleb Booker (30 carries, 185 yards in past two weeks), LB Dawit Rutter (32 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery).

Outlook: The Mavericks ended a three-game losing streak with the win over Century. Pitta had his first 100-yard rushing game this season to pair with a strong passing attack. Boog has developed a strong stable of receivers; Manchester Valley boasts three of the county’s top seven receivers.

The Mavericks’ offense could be in for another big day against an Eagles team that has struggled this season with youth and injuries, though they are starting to get some players back. Running back Jermaine Dawson had his first carries last week since a 141-yard performance in Week 2, as he rushed for 24 yards on six carries. The Eagles got another strong effort from Kaleb Booker with 60 yards on 13 carries last week.

Century running back Casey Clark runs with the ball as quarterback Ray Poulton watches last Friday against Manchester Valley. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Westminster (5-1, 2-1) at Century (1-5, 1-2)

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Chris Bassler (Westminster); David Ferguson (Century)

Last week: Westminster beat Francis Scott Key, 44-6; Century lost to Manchester Valley, 35-0

Last season: Westminster won, 31-0

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (527 yards rushing, 831 yards passing, 17 total TDs); WR Mason Fisher (26 receptions, 442 yards, 8 TDs), LB Clayton Dorsey (34 tackles, 7 TFL); Century: RB Casey Clark (313 yards, 4 TDs), LB Colin Perrier (50 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked punt), WR/DB Carter Dinicola (198 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 4 defensive INTs).

Outlook: The Owls’ full attention will most likely be on Century on Friday, but there might be some keeping an eye on what’s happening down the road. If Liberty beats South Carroll, Westminster will have a shot to play into a three-way tie for first place in the county if it beats the Lions in Week 8. But first, the Owls need to take care of business Friday.

Walker has proven to be a dangerous dual-threat quarterback this season. Last week, he did most of the damage with his legs, rushing for 121 yards.

Century struggled last week against Manchester Valley, though its top two running backs, Clark and Trey Helmick, each had more than 50 yards rushing. Defensively, a number of Knights have had solid seasons, but Dinicola, Perrier and the rest of the group will have their hands full trying to rein in the Owls.

Winters Mill quarterback Caleb Crouch throws a pass during a game against Liberty on Sept. 30. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Springbrook (3-3) at Winters Mill (2-4, 2-2)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Dustin Jeter (Springbrook); Matthew Miller (Winters Mill)

Last week: Springbrook beat Northwood, 49-6; Winters Mill lost to South Carroll, 19-13

Last season: Winters Mill won, 17-12

Key players: Springbrook: QB Tommy Dietrich, WR/CB Sammy John, OLB/WR Abdoulaye Dieng; Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch (39 of 57, 419 yards, 3 TDs), RB/DL Paris Lee (39 carries, 171 yards, 1 TD, 31 tackles), RB Shawn Restivo (37 carries, 159 yards, 1 TD).

Outlook: Winters Mill gave unbeaten South Carroll all it could handle last week before falling in the final minute. Outside of one game against Liberty, the Falcons’ defense has been stout, giving them a chance in every game. The Falcons step out of county this week to play Springbrook, which ended a three-game losing streak with a big win over Northwood. The game is a big opportunity for Winters Mill. Springbrook is a Class 4A/3A school; beating a higher classification team would be a nice boost in playoff points as Winters Mill, currently sixth in the Class 2A/1A West Region, tries to move up.

Manchester Valley runner Benjamin Pitta is wrapped up by South Carroll's Caleb Blum during a game on Sept. 22. Blum moved into a tie for first place in the county in tackles after a strong performance last week. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 1,108 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 942 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 831 yards; 4. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 520 yards; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 507 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 766 yards; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 527 yards; 3. Seth Jacobs (L), 515 yards; 4. Casey Clarke (C), 313 yards; 5. Ben Pitta (MV), 309 yards; 6. Tre Helmick (C), 295 yards; 7. Keyandre Groomes (W), 272 yards; 8. Kevin Poole (L), 267 yards; 9. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 236 yards; 10. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 228 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 494 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 442 yards; 3. Carson Struble (L), 355 yards; 4. Blake Ray (MV), 260 yards; 5. Seyi Adelaja (FSK), 210 yards.

Tackle leaders

T1. Caleb Blum (SC), 56; T1. Andy Schneider (W), 56; 3. Nate Boore (SC), 51; 4. Colin Perrier (C), 50; T5. Nico Marsicano (L), 46; T5. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 46; 7. Ben Simmens (SC), 42; 8. Will Litz (WM), 37; 9. Markel Brown (MV), 36; 10. Clayton Dorsey (W); 34.