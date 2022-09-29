Carroll County Week 5 high school football preview: Liberty and Winters Mill face off; stat leaders through Week 4

Manchester Valley lines up on offense against South Carroll defenders last Friday. The Mavericks take on Westminster on Friday while the Cavaliers faced Thomas Johnson on Thursday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 5′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Winters Mill (2-2, 2-0) at Liberty (3-1, 2-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Matthew Miller (Winters Mill); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: Winters Mill beat Century, 15-14; Liberty beat Francis Scott Key, 35-7

Last season: Liberty won, 56-21

Key players: Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch (26-of-35, 295 yards, 2 TDs), RB/DB Luke Snyder (216 total yards, 3 TDs, 3 defensive INTs), LB Will Litz (31 tackles, 4 TFL); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (976 total yards, 14 total TDs), WR Sam Evans (19 rec., 380 yards, 6 TDs), LB Nico Marsicano (32 tackles, 1 sack, 2 FR, 1 INT).

Outlook: Both the Falcons and Lions enter Friday’s game on two-game winning streaks. Liberty has showcased a high-powered offense averaging 32.7 points a game. Winters Mill has favored more of a grind-it-out style with strong defense. In the three full games the team’s played, the Falcons are giving up just 9.3 points a game.

Last week, the Falcons fell behind Century before rallying for a win with Crouch connecting with Shawn Restivo for the winning score with 29 seconds left.

“Winters Mill has done a great job winning close games,” Luthe said. “They are playing good ball and we are preparing for a tough competitive game.”

Miller knows the challenge Liberty’s offense presents but likes the way his players have responded to every challenge they’ve faced this year.

“We have to be incredibly sound in everything we do. We can’t have any mental lapses and we have to execute perfectly. We need to be disruptive and try to force some turnovers. ... We have a weapon in the kicking game in Kamdyn [Koch], so we try to put a lot of field in front of people. We try to utilize that, make teams drive a full field. Our kids run to the ball. I don’t think we have a kid on our defense over 200 pounds but they all run to the ball, they’re all aggressive and play physical.”

Westminster, taking the field before last Friday's game against Dundalk, led most of the game but had to withstand a final throw to the end zone to preserve a 17-12 win. (Max Magee/for Carroll County Times)

Westminster (3-1, 1-0) at Manchester Valley (1-3, 0-2)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: Chris Bassler (Westminster); Bernie Koontz (Manchester Valley)

Last week: Westminster beat Dundalk, 17-12; Manchester Valley lost to South Carroll, 26-13

Last season: Westminster won, 20-17

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (932 total yards, 12 total TDs), WR Mason Fisher (21 rec., 346 yards, 6 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (42 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks); Manchester Valley: QB Jake Boog (48-of-91, 683 yards, 4 TDs), WR Hayden Askew (16 rec., 198 yards, 1 TD), DB James Herndon (17 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs).

Outlook: The Owls came off a disappointing loss to South Carroll to face a stiff test from last year’s Class 4A/3A state runner-up Dundalk. Westminster led most of the game but had to withstand a final throw to the end zone to preserve the win.

Walker has been phenomenal in his first year as starting quarterback emerging as a dual threat with weapons surrounding him.

Manchester Valley played South Carroll close last week before faltering in the second half. Still, the Mavericks feature a growing stable of hard-nosed backs. Fullback Braeden Fourhman took his first carry of the season 53 yards for a touchdown against the Cavaliers.

“We have another tough game against a talented and well-coached team,” Bassler said. “We are trying to focus on our process and trying to improve as much week to week as we can. We know they can be dynamic and will have to play with great effort and execution against them.”

Century (0-4, 0-1) at Francis Scott Key (1-3, 0-2)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: David Ferguson (Winters Mill); David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key)

Last week: Century lost to Winters Mill, 15-14; Francis Scott Key lost to Liberty, 35-7

Last season: Francis Scott Key won, 41-3

Key players: Century: RB Trey Helmick (233 yards rushing, 100 last week vs. Winters Mill), RB Casey Clarke (28 rushes, 204 yards, 3 TDs), LB Colin Perrier (31 tackles, 3 sacks); Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (156 yards rushing, 325 yards passing), WR Seyi Adelaja (5 rec., 180 yards, 1 TD), DL Gary Bavetta (21 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks).

Outlook: Century played its best game of the season last week before losing to Winters Mill in the final minute. The Knights are developing a strong 1-2 backfield combination of Helmick and Clarke. Their gradual improvement each week should land them in the win column sooner rather than later.

Cunningham knew he was going to run out a young team in his first year with the Eagles, but the injury bug has hit the team hard taking away some of its biggest playmakers on both sides of the ball. But with that, more depth is developing. Adelaja leads a talented group on the outside that has the potential to make plays happen at any moment.

South Carroll's AJ Rodrigues (1) leads Carroll County with 476 rushing yards this season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 789 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 683 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 611 yards; 4. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 303 yards; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 325 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 476 yards; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 321 yards; 3. Seth Jacobs (L), 306 yards; 4. Keyandre Groomes (W), 272 yards; 5. Tre Helmick (C), 233 yards; 6. Casey Clarke (C), 204 yards; 7. Ben Pitta (MV), 189 yards; 8. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 187 yards; 9. Kevin Poole (L), 180 yards; 10. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 170 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 380 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 346 yards; 3. Carson Strouble (L), 229 yards; 4. Hayden Askew (MV), 198 yards; 5. Seyi Adelaja (FSK), 180 yards.

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 42; 2. Nate Boore (SC), 35; 3. Caleb Blum (SC), 34; 4. Nico Marsicano (L), 32; T5. Colin Perrier (C), 31; T5 Will Litz (WM), 31; 7. Clayton Dorsey (W); 28; 8. Paris Lee (WM), 26; 9. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 25; 10. Ben Simmens (SC), 24.

Editor’s note: Stats are through Week 4. Thursday night’s South Carroll-Thomas Johnson game is not included.