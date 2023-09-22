Carroll County Week 4 high school football preview: Westminster faces another test; others aim to establish themselves

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After putting the county on notice with a 42-0 rout of South Carroll last week, for many the football landscape became clear: the road to conference title likely runs through the Owls this year.

Several teams, including undefeated Winters Mill, will have their shot at the prohibitive favorites soon and are looking to gain momentum heading into the heart of the season. They will all have to wait as Westminster travels to Walkersville this week for another Carroll County-Frederick County showdown.

Meanwhile, Francis Scott Key and Liberty, two teams looking to establish themselves as threats to the front-runners, are set to face off. Liberty is coming off a thrilling 28-21 win against Manchester Valley, while FSK lost to Winters Mill, 7-6, in a game where the Eagles led until the game’s final snap.

Before the two face off at 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty coach Larry Luthe and Francis Scott Key’s David Cunningham Jr. spoke with the Carroll County Times.

Here’s a rundown of what they said leading up to their clash , and the rest of the Week 4 high school football schedule in Carroll County: (Editor’s note: Answers from Luthe and Cunningham were slightly altered for clarity and conciseness).

Liberty (1-2, 1-0) at Francis Scott Key (0-2, 0-1)

Coming off your last game, what are some things you will place extra focus on in practice this week?

Luthe: Limiting turnovers. We don’t want to keep giving other teams opportunities to stay in the game when we have them down. We did that last week and it burned us.

Cunningham: Discipline. We were really in control of all aspects of the Winters Mill game when you look at the numbers. Our penalties let them back in the game and cost us a win.

What are some of the biggest improvements you have seen in your team from Week 1?

Luthe: Our offensive line has really stepped up these past couple of weeks. They keep working hard and developing, I’ve been really impressed with the growth of that unit.

Cunningham: Our football IQ has increased a lot. With us changing from the Wing-T last year to the spread offense this year, a lot of the players have adjusted very well. The more comfortable they are with the new system, the better players they have become and it’s showing on the field with some of the plays we’ve seen them make.

"Our offensive line has really stepped up these past couple of weeks. They keep working hard and developing, I’ve been really impressed with the growth of that unit," Liberty coach Larry Luthe said of his team. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

What’s the biggest challenge your opponent this week presents for your team?

Luthe: Key has got some really good players on the defensive line. As a whole, they are so much better than last season. We see on film that this isn’t the same Eagles team. If our guys don’t come ready from the start, we’ll be in trouble.

Cunningham: They are an extremely well-coached team. Coach Luthe is a great coach and one of the guys I look up to in this county. They lost a good quarterback and some other key guys last year and this year coach has them reloaded in no time.

“We will win this game if.....”

Luthe: We continue to run the ball well and dominate the line of scrimmage.

Cunningham: We stay disciplined the entire game, keep our composure and cut the stupid penalties.

Westminster (2-1) at Walkersville (2-1)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Last week: Westminster beat South Carroll, 42-0; Walkersville lost to Linganore, 42-12

Key players: Westminster: QB Kyreece Walker, WR Clayton Dorsey, DE Jah Donald, CB Rakim Warfield; Walkersville: RB Da’Marques Ross (281 rushing yards, 3 TDs), RB Jordan Bennett (216 yards, 3 TDs), QB Gavin Hughes (236 passing yards, 1 TD).

Outlook: Westminster has seen the good and bad when it comes to Walker so far this season. How he handles pressure will be key against Walkersville. Will he keep the turnovers down and avoid forcing the ball looking for the big play? Or will he stay calm, take what the defense gives him, use his athleticism and find his weapons like he did brilliantly against South Carroll?

South Carroll (0-3, 0-1) at Manchester Valley (1-2, 0-1)

Last Week: South Carroll lost to Westminster, 42-0; Manchester Valley lost to Liberty, 28-21

Game time: Friday 6:30 p.m.

Key Players: South Carroll: QB Caleb Evans, WR Ian Stanley, RB/LB Cutter Stanton; Manchester Valley: QB Gene Magin, RB Kinston Canby, DB Kameron Reid.

Outlook: With both teams looking to bounce back from county losses, the team that can take the pressure off their quarterback with a competent run game will have the edge. If running back Manny Rodrigues can’t go for the Cavs once again because of injury, look for increased opportunities for Stanton and Anthony Rodrigues.

Century running back Trey Helmick has 290 yards rushing and 80 yards receiving through three games this season. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Century (0-3, 0-0) at Winters Mill (3-0, 1-0)

Last Week: Century lost to Smithsburg, 16-6; Winters Mill beat Francis Scott Key, 7-6

Game time: Friday 7 p.m.

Key Players: Century: QB Ray Poulton, RB/LB Trey Helmick, TE/LB Dom Damico, Winters Mill: QB Caleb Crouch, WR/CB/P/K: Kamdyn Koch, WR Ahren Jones

Outlook: Expect both teams to try and make a statement offensively after mustering just one touchdown each last week. With a win, Winters Mill will cement itself as a top contender for the county title and make the Oct. 27 matchup with the Owls even more crucial for the county title race.

Carroll County stat leaders

Rushing yards

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 363; 2. Trey Helmick (C), 290; 3. Isaiah Ferebee (MV), 254; 4. Caleb Crouch (WM), 196; 5. Jadon Segree (W), 145; 6. Kingston Canby (MV), 132; 7. Dallas Poole (WM), 126; 8. Kevin Poole (L), 114; 9. Malachi Denning (WM), 110; 10. Seth Jacobs (L), 105.

Receiving yards

1. Tristan West (L), 229; 2. Michael Martin (L), 190; 3. Clayton Dorsey (W), 178; 4. David Akinobye (L), 154; 5. James Herndon (MV), 123; 6. Brayden Yeager (SC), 100; 7. Ethan Long (C), 89; 8. Trey Helmick (C), 80; 9. Canton Rutters (W), 76; 10. Ian Straley (SC), 75.

Passing yards

1. Chase Miller (L), 616; 2. Kyrece Walker (W), 398; 3. Caleb Evans (SC), 309; 4. Gene Magin (MV), 265; 5. Ray Poulton (C), 230; 6. Caleb Crouch (WM), 151.

Tackles

1. Casey Heisig (W), 29; 2. Nico Marsicano (L), 23; T3. Kameron Reid (MV), 19; T3. Trey Helmick (C), 19; T5. Paris Lee (WM), 18.5; T5. Caleb Crouch (WM), 18.5; T7. Landon Hicks (SC), 18; T7. James Graham (SC), 18; T9. Jake Miller (SC), 17; T9. Jah Donald (W), 17; T9. Mason Ambrose (L), 17; T9. Dominic Damico (C), 17.