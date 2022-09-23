Carroll County Week 4 high school football preview: Westminster has big test; stat leaders through Week 3

Westminster's Keyandre Groomes, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against South Carroll last Friday. Groomes and the Owls have another tough task in Week 4 against last year's Class 4A/3A state runner-up Dundalk. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Here’s a rundown of Week 3′s high school football games in Carroll County:

Dundalk (3-0) at Westminster (2-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Tom Abel (Dundalk); Chris Bassler (Westminster)

Last week: Dundalk beat Perry Hall, 27-6; Westminster lost to South Carroll, 24-21

Last season: Dundalk won, 14-13

Key players: Dundalk: DL Dale Martin (31 total tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks), RB Jordan Fiorenza (156.3 yards per game, 7 total TDs), QB Ja Bonner (159 total pass yards, 58 rush yards, 4 total TDs); Westminster: QB Kyrece Walker (37-for-58 for 517 passing yards, 310 rushing yards, 10 total TDs), RB Keyandre Groomes (41 catches, 259 yards, 2 TDs), LB Andy Schneider (33 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 sack)

Outlook: Dundalk, last year’s Class 4A/3A state runner-up, has been dominant this season, outscoring teams 97-19, including a 35-6 win over Century in Week 1. Fiorenza is one of the most explosive playmakers in the Baltimore area; he rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2 against Parkville.

Westminster spotted South Carroll 14 points last week before settling in. The Owls rallied to take the lead into the fourth quarter but let up a late touchdown to drop its first game of the season. Westminster boasts a number of playmakers and this week will be a good test to see how well it matches up with one of the top big schools in Maryland.

Liberty football coach Larry Luthe is after a 2-0 county start for his Lions when they host Francis Scott Key on Friday. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Francis Scott Key (1-1, 0-1) at Liberty (2-1, 1-0)

Game time: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Coaches: David Cunningham (Francis Scott Key); Larry Luthe (Liberty)

Last week: Francis Scott Key lost to Winters Mill, 20-0; Liberty beat Manchester Valley, 42-14;

Last season: Francis Scott Key won, 31-27

Key players: Francis Scott Key: QB Ben Stevens (380 total yards, 151 passing yards last week), WR Whitfield (5 catches, 100 yards), DL Gary Bavetta (15 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks); Liberty: QB Jack Pellicciotti (838 total yards, 10 total TDs), RB Seth Jacobs (40 carries, 249 yards, 3 TDs), DL Collin Murphy (14 tackles, 4 sacks);

Outlook: Pellicciotti is having a tremendous senior season so far quarterbacking the Lions with Jacobs and Sam Evans surrounding him. Francis Scott Key has been battling injury issues early in the season but that is not deterring Cunningham’s group.

“[Liberty is] a great organization, Coach Luthe has a great group of young men, great program, amazing quarterback, great receivers, but we’re coming to play,” Cunningham said. “Our main goal is to slow down the high-powered offense, but it comes down to us doing our job and getting after it.”

Greyson Lyons (52) is joined by Winters Mill teammates, from left, Will Litz, Nico Baez, Luke Snyder and Will Snyder as they walk to midfield for the coin flip before last Friday's game against Francis Scott Key. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Winters Mill (1-2, 1-0) at Century (0-3, 0-0)

Game time: Friday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Matt Miller (Winters Mill); David Ferguson (Century)

Last week: Winters Mill beat Francis Scott Key, 20-0; Century lost to Meade, 20-8

Last season: Century won, 14-7

Key players: Winters Mill: RB Shawn Restivo (7 carries, 67 yards), RB Paris Lee (17 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD), DB Luke Snyder (2 INTs); Century: RB Casey Clarke (167 total yards, 2 TDs), LB Colin Perrier (18 total tackles, including 9 last week vs. Meade), RB Trey Helmick (75 yards rushing last week vs. Meade)

Outlook: Winters Mill is coming off an emotional first win last week in its home opener against Francis Scott Key. The defense bent but didn’t break and shut out the Eagles, while the offense got big plays from quarterback Caleb Crouch and twins Will and Luke Snyder.

Century is still after its first win. The Knights have been able to move the ball on the ground this year with Clarke and Helmick, but have struggled to get a passing game going.

Liberty's Sam Evans is the top receiver in Carroll County through three weeks with 15 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Passing leaders

1. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 661 yards; 2. Jake Boog (MV), 603 yards; 3. Kyrece Walker (W), 517 yards; 4. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 258 yards; 5. Ben Stevens (FSK), 231 yards.

Rushing leaders

1. Kyrece Walker (W), 310 yards; 2. AJ Rodrigues (SC), 298 yards; 3. Keyandre Groomes (W), 259 yards; 4. Seth Jacobs (L), 249 yards; 5. Jack Pelliccioti (L), 177 yards; 6. Jermaine Dawson (FSK), 161 yards; 7. Casey Clarke (C), 157 yards; 8. Ben Stevens (FSK), 149 yards; 9. Carter Mazalewski (SC), 147 yards; 10. Tre Helmick (C), 133 yards.

Receiving leaders

1. Sam Evans (L), 314 yards; 2. Mason Fisher (W), 274 yards; 3. Carson Strouble (L), 192; 4. Hayden Askew (MV), 177 yards; 5. James Herndon (MV), 157 yards.

Tackle leaders

1. Andy Schneider (W), 33; 2. Nico Marsicano (L), 30; 3. Nate Boore (SC), 29; 4. Caleb Blum (SC), 22; 5. Ben Simmens (SC), 21; T6. Clayton Dorsey (W); 18. T6. Colin Perrier (C), 18; T6. Michael Pizzuto (SC), 18; T6. Jackson Strzelczyk (SC), 18; 10. Markel Brown (MV), 17.

Editor’s note: Winters Mill stats were not available as of press time.