Ryan Rill leads FSK boys basketball to holiday tournament win | Carroll County sports roundup (Dec. 28)

At the Winters Mill Holiday Tournament, Ryan Rill exploded for 34 points to help Francis Scott Key overcome a halftime deficit Tuesday and earn a 62-57 victory over Central Bucks West.
CBW came out hot from the field, scoring 23 points in the first quarter on four made 3-pointers. However, Rill kept the Eagles in the game with 28 first-half points and the Eagles chipped away at the lead to trail 36-32 at halftime.
In the second half, defense fueled the Eagles as they held CB West to seven points in the third quarter and took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter before finally winning by five points. Rill added 7 rebounds to his point total. Liam McGrath scored all 15 of his points in the second half. Jaeden Heiser had 10 points and seven assists in the victory.
FSK 62, CB West 57
FSK: Jaeden Heiser 10, Nick Diehl 1, Ryan Rill 34, Elijah Harris 2, Liam McGrath 15.
CB West: Matt Engle 8, Kyle Kubit 3, Charlie Cashman 3, Donte Mancini 19, Colin McKenna 3, Bowen Gugger 2, John Lee 19.
Halftime: 36-32 CBW.
Boys Basketball
Liberty 74, North County 36
In its own holiday tournament, the Lions (5-1) opened the game on a 17-6 run and never looked back. Tyler Downs led Liberty with 18 points and Garrett Rodoff added 15. Liberty plays Catoctin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
L: Evans 9, Tombs 13, Downs 18, Rimel 5, Hodges 5, Rodoff 15, Tari 6, Hyde 1, Goff 2.
NC: Davis 8, Springer 8, Miller 5, Tez 11, Williams 3, Wright 1.
Girls Basketball
Manchester Valley 57, Walkersville 43
Junior Carmaya Bowman (11 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds) and sophomore Reese Kresslein (11 points, 3 steals, 5 rebounds) to lead the Mavericks (7-1) to the holiday tournament win on Tuesday. Senior Kyrsten Lucas added 10 points and 3 assists, while senior Taylor Leaman scored 10 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and had 4 steals.
MV: Kresslein 11, Penczek 4, Stottlemire 3, Meredith 1, Chopper 6, Lucas 10, Murphy 1, Bowman 11, Leaman 10.
W: Hinkleman 6, Bower 2, Borain 6, Brunier 5, Bowers 12, Silver 12.
Halftime: 34-21 MV.
Century 49, Harford Tech 32
The Knights (5-0) stayed unbeaten behind leading efforts from Mia Graff (21 points) and Eva Brandt (9 points, 17 rebounds). Other strong performances for Century came from Mackenzie Mowder (6 points), Emma Gordon (4 points), Maddy Lopata (2 points), Jayme Fosdick (2 points) and Ashleigh Califano (3 points).
FSK 61, Oakdale 52
Ally Mathias led the way for the Eagles (5-2) with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Drew Watkins added 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Summer Brooks had 11 points, 4 blocks and 3 assists.